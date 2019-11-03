The Measuring Shovel, ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, the sharks will meet a 13-year-old entrepreneur who’s hoping his product will be revolutionary in the world of home organization and tools.

Maddox Prichard is the creative mind behind the Measuring Shovel, a household gardening tool that allows you to measure the size of holes without using a separate measuring tape. Tonight, Maddox will present his invention to the sharks, in the hopes that one of them will invest in his company.

Here’s what we know about The Measuring Shovel.

1. The Product Is Not yet Available for Sale

At this point in time, the Measuring Shovel is not available for sale.

Shark Tank Blog writes, “To date, Maddox isn’t selling the product, in fact, he doesn’t even have a website! He likely wants a Shark to help him navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.”

According to The Hendersonville Standard, Maddox attended an open casting call for ‘Shark Tank’ in Louisville, Kentucky.

2. Maddox Prichard Won the ‘Cool Tool’ Award at Age 10

When he was in the fourth grade, Maddox Prichard entered his Measuring Shovel into the Invention Convention hosted by Middle State University. He won first place in his grade and was subsequently chosen to attend the National Invention Convention, where the Measuring Shovel took home the Household Organization and Tools Award, open to students in grades four through twelve.

Initially, Maddox had created the product for a project at Union Elementary STEM and Demonstration School.

In October 2018, his invention was approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

3. He Won $1,500 in the Startup Gallatin Competition in July

"Shark Tank" this Sunday, Nov 3 at 8pm EST, 2 C 2016 National Invention Convention, #KidInventor Maddox, share his "Measuring Shovel". Learn more about what has been happening with him and his invention, in the story below.https://t.co/V96XNFN4Lv via @Hville_Standard — The Invention League (@InventionLeague) November 1, 2019

Along with his “Cool Tool” win, Maddox won $1,500 in a StartUP Gallatin competition in July.

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce CEO Kim Baker shared with the Hendersonville Times, “When we were selecting our third StartUP Gallatin cohort, a 10-week entrepreneur program using Co.Starters curriculum, we knew that adding a young entrepreneur to the mix was going to work out one of two ways: really bad or exceptionally well. From day one, Maddox proved to be quite the latter of the two.”

She added, “He took home first place at our StartUP Gallatin Pitch Night and it’s no surprise to me that he earned a spot on ‘Shark Tank’. We look forward to attending the watch party and seeing what’ll happen next for Maddox and the Measuring Shovel.”

4. Maddox Created the Prototype for His Shovel in a Half Hour

As Shark Tank Blog points out, Maddox came up with the prototype for his invention in just half an hour, using duct tape, a ruler, and some magic marker.

Tonight, he will appear on Shark Tank along with his mother, Amanda.

5. Maddox Grew up in the Lawn and Garden Industry

Maddox grew up in a gardening family. His father and grandfather currently own a nursery equipment company that “imports and sells industrial tree spades that are used to transplant trees and large bushes.”

Maddox would often work with his grandmother, gardening and landscaping. All Shark Tank products reports that he would dig holes, but have to use a tape or ruler to make sure the holes he was digging were deep enough and wide enough. The outlet goes on to write, “Maddox explains that 93% of trees and plants are planted too deep, and oxygen cannot get to the roots. When the hole is too narrow, the roots cannot expand to adequately nourish and anchor the plant. Holes too close together? The plants are competing for the same sunlight, water and soil nutrients, and some will naturally have to lose that contest.”

It took no time for Maddox’s family and teachers to see that he had created something with potential. But will the sharks bite?

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of Shark Tank on ABC at 9pm ET/PT.

