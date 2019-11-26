‘The Voice’ Results 2019: Top 10 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 17

Tonight is another big results show for The Voice 2019, narrowing down the top 11 to the top 10 contestants. The top contestants from each team will be put through and the bottom two artists will have to sing for America’s votes Whoever wins out of the bottom two artists will be given a chance to move on to the next round.

We will provide spoilers and live recap once the episode goes live at 8/7c on NBC.

‘The Voice’ Will Eliminate a Single Contestant During Tonight’s Episode

There are several contestants who are predicted to go home. Gold Derby reports that Joana Martinez is leading the polls when it comes to elimination candidates, with odds at 1/3. Martinez wowed the judges with her recent performance of “Dreaming of You” by Selena.

“I can’t think of a dumber decision I’ve made in the history of this show than letting you go from my team,” Blake Shelton admitted. “Every week it’s not that you get better, you’ve always been great, but you just are coming in to your moment on this show. But if that’s going to happen to me, I can’t think of a coach I would rather you be with than Gwen.”

Joana Martinez Is the Contestant Predicted to Go Home

Despite her strong showing, Martinez’s cover failed to crack the Top 200 on iTunes, and she has not captured the hearts and minds of viewers the way that some of her peers have. With these things in mind, the Team Gwen singer may be the most likely performer to get the boot.

That said, Martinez is not the only performer who is on the bubble. Will Breman is another likely candidate for elimination, given that the Team Legend crooner has finished in the bottom two in the past.

Myracle Holloway Is Another Potential Candidate for Elimination

Then there is Myracle Holloway, who Newsweek predicts will land in the bottom two. Holloway gave an admittedly good performance of “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M., but it wasn’t her best of the season, and is less memorable than what some of her peers have been doing. It remains to be seen if she can regain momentum with enough time to move ahead of stalwarts like Kat Hammock and Marybeth Byrd.

Holloway joins Breman and Shane Q as the artists with the lowest odds of winning the entire season. Gold Derby lists their respective chances of winning at 100/1. Tune in tonight to find out whether Martinez can pull through, and Holloway can regain her form and claim the tenth spot.