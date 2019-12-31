Aldi Hours on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020: Is the Grocer Open?

Aldi will be open for limited hours on New Year’s Eve 2019, and closed on New Year’s Day, 2020, so if you’re looking to grab a few last minute party supplies or groceries to celebrate the new year, you’ll have to stock up by Tuesday afternoon.

January 1 is one of only four holidays that the discount grocer closes for; most Aldi stores remain open for at least half days during almost every other federal holiday of the year. Google states that Aldi closes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, but hours will likely vary depending on your location, so keep that in mind when you head out for your grocery needs.

The holiday hours for your local store can be found by using the store locator. Most Aldi stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, with limited hours on Sundays, so the store is only closing an hour or two early on New Year’s Eve. Keep reading for details on Aldi’s holiday hours of operation:

The Discount Grocer Only Updated Its Holiday Schedule in Recent Years & Used to be Closed on Most Major Holidays

When it comes to the holiday schedule for the food chain, the Aldi website reads, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. All ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.” The chain generally remains open for half days on the holidays it remains open for, usually until 4 or 5 p.m.

The German grocery store chain usually remains open with regular business hours for most minor federal holidays, including Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Aldi remains open for limited hours or half days on Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Aldi stores were rarely open on almost any holiday until the last few years. The store used to be closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The chain was occasionally open on Memorial Day, but that was at very limited stores, and never in the Midwest.

The German Grocer Remains Open on Most Holidays, Excluding New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve

According to Saving Advice, Aldi is open on most major holidays, excluding Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, Easter Sunday and New Year’s Day. The site states, “Along with Christmas, Aldi locations also closed for a few other holidays during the year. However, they are open on many too.”

Here is a look at Aldi’s 2019 holiday schedule through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to Saving Advice:

January 21 (Monday): Aldi is open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February 14 (Thursday): Aldi is open on Valentine’s Day

February 18 (Monday): Aldi is open on Presidents’ Day

March 17 (Sunday): Aldi is open on St. Patrick’s Day

April 19 (Friday): Aldi is open on Good Friday

April 20 (Saturday): Aldi is open on Easter Saturday

April 21 (Sunday): Aldi is closed on Easter Sunday

April 22 (Monday): Aldi is open on Easter Monday

May 12 (Sunday): Aldi is open on Mother’s Day

May 27 (Monday): Aldi is open on, but with limited hours on Memorial Day

June 16 (Sunday): Aldi is open on Father’s Day

July 4 (Thursday): Aldi is open, but with limited hours on Independence Day

September 2 (Monday): Aldi is open, but with limited hours on Labor Day

October 14 (Monday): Aldi is open on Columbus Day

October 31 (Thursday): Aldi is open on Halloween

November 11 (Monday): Aldi is open on Veteran’s Day

November 28 (Thursday): Aldi is closed on Thanksgiving Day

December 24 (Tuesday): Aldi is open, but with limited hours on Christmas Eve

December 25 (Wednesday): Aldi is closed on Christmas Day

December 31 (Tuesday): Aldi is open, but with limited hours on New Year’s Eve

January 1 (Wednesday): Aldi is closed on New Year’s Day 2020

Although the schedule will likely change in 2020 for the day the holiday falls on, the holiday hours typically remain the same each year, so you can expect similar holiday hours for 2020.

Regarding Aldi’s regular business hours, Saving Advice also adds, “If you are near an Aldi in a big city, you may find that they are open longer each day. However, some small-town Aldi stores open later and close earlier. For example, a small town location may operate from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm instead of 8:00 am to 10:00 pm.”