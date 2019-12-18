‘All in the Family’ & ‘Good Times’ TV Special Time & Channel

The All in the Family and Good Times live holiday specials will air tonight, December 18 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on ABC. Tonight’s broadcast is a sequel to the Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ recreation, which aired in May, 2019.

The ABC description of tonight’s special reads, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience, the live broadcast television event that captivated audiences with its all-star cast recreating episodes of All in the Family and The Jeffersons last spring, is set to return to ABC with newly recreated, live installments of Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin’s Emmy Award-winning series All in the Family and groundbreaking sitcom Good Times.”

Both sitcom reboots will be recreated by a cast of A-list actors including Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, and many more. Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s holiday special:

Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei & Viola Davis Are Among the Star-Studded Cast for Tonight’s Special

Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz will reprise their roles as Archie and Edith Bunker, Gloria Stivic and Meathead on All In the Family. All four of the actors starred in the May special released earlier this year.

As for Good Times, Viola Davis and Andre Braugher will play Florida Evans and James Evans, while Jay Pharoah portrays the Evans’ oldest son J.J. Asante Blackk stars as Michael, Corinne Foxx as Thelma, and Tiffany Haddish is recreating the role of Willona Woods. Jharrel Jerome is also confirmed to join the cast in an unspecified role.

Pharoah, a Saturday Night Live veteran who wasn’t even alive for the show’s original run, has been practicing his best rendition of his character’s famous phrase. “You say, ‘dy-no-mite,’ it just makes you feel good,” he told ABC. “It’s a feel-good phrase.” You can check out the video of his rehearsal above.

Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado will all be making an appearance throughout the evening as well, although their roles won’t be announced until the show is live tonight.

Fans Can Expect Another Live Reboot Special in the Spring

The new holiday-inspired live event will reunite series’ creator Norman Lear with franchise captain and co-producer Jimmy Kimmel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lear’s producing partner Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux are all returning as executive producers on the special as well, alongside Kerry Washington, who portrayed Helen Willis of The Jeffersons in the original special last May.

“Being a part of Norman Lear’s world was a career highlight, and working with great actors on these great shows was so much fun, we couldn’t resist tackling a holiday episode of All in the Family and one of my favorites, Good Times,” said Kimmel, while Lear added “I don’t know which is greater — bringing back Good Times or co-hosting with Jimmy Kimmel?”

ABC announced in August that fans could expect two more Live specials from Lear and Kimmel in the near future. Beyond the holiday episode, another special will air this coming spring, although the spring titles have yet to be revealed.

Tune in Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m EST/7 p.m. CST to catch ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience remake of the beloved sitcoms All In the Family and Good Times. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

