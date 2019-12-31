Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Time & Channel

There are several different channels available to help you ring in New Year’s Eve live from Times Square. Here’s everything you need to know about CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, including time, channel, hosts, performers, and more.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Date and Time: The live show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and runs through 12:30 a.m. ET, then a different show kicks off live from Nashville’s central time zone New Year’s celebration.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Channel: Cooper’s special has aired on CNN since 2002.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Hosts: Cooper has hosted every year since 2002. Comedian Kathy Griffin co-hosted with Cooper from 2007 to 2017, when she was dismissed following a controversial photoshoot she participated in where she was holding a depiction of President Trump’s bloody head. Andy Cohen took up the co-hosting duties at the end of 2017; this will be his third year hosting alongside Cooper.

Following the Times Square ball drop, Cooper and Cohen will throw things over to Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon live in Nashville at the Music City Midnight Celebration, where they will ring in the new year for the central time zone.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Performers: Performances this year will feature Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Shania Twain, Patti Labelle, Keith Urban, 50 Cent, The Chainsmokers, and comedian and actress Dulcé Sloan.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Special Guests: The show will also feature CNN’s Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Bill Weir and Gary Tuchman with daughter Lindsay at locations across America, including the Brady Bunch House and Key West.

Leading up to the New Year’s Eve Live program will be a one-hour special hosted by Tom Foreman called All the Best, All the Worst 2019, which will look back at the highlights and lowlights of the past year in politics, pop culture, the economy, and entertainment. It starts at 7 p.m. ET.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

