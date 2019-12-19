Angelo Lozada, Renowned New York Comedian, Dies at 53

Angelo Lozada, the renowned New York comedian, has died at the age of 53 after a year-long battle with stomach cancer. Lozada is survived by his wife, Dr. Isabel Martinez, and son, Martique Lozada.

Lozada was celebrated in the final moments of the December 18 edition of “The Daily Show.” In the show’s closing segment, Your Moment of Zen, saw host Trevor Noah present a photo of Lozada as the show played out to no music.

Trevor Noah Paid Tribute to Lozada Saying, ‘I Love You, Pop’

Noah went on to pay tribute to Lozada in an Instagram post in which he recounted traveling across the U.S. while playing to crowds of 300 people. Noah added, “6 years later we were traveling the world performing together in arenas. Comedian, father, brother, husband, friend. I love you Pop.”

Lozada’s Battle Against Stomach Cancer Began in December 2018

Lozada’s son last updated her father’s GoFundMe page on December 16. Martique Lozada referred to his dad as the “bravest, funniest, wisest, most generous being I know.” Martique went on to write that he learns something new from him every day and that ” I aspire to be even half the man he is today. I never quite understood how many lives my dad has reached across the globe with his stand up, sketches, writing and just overall charm; people never seem to forget the day they met Angelo Lozada.”

The update added that Lozada was no longer up to seeing visitors. That page says that Lozada’s battle against stomach cancer began in December 2018. At the time of writing, the crowdfunding page has raised close to $30,000. The goal of the page is $50,000.

Lozada Attributed His Upbringing in The Bronx to Shaping His Comedic Stylings

Lozada’s biography on his official website says that the late comedian attributed his upbringing in The Bronx to shaping his comedic stylings. The profile says that Lozada is “one of the Top 50 Latino comedians in the United States.” That page details some of Lozada’s achievements including being featured as the warm-up comedian on “The Daily Show” for three years. During his career, Lozada had performed at legendary venues such as The Kennedy Center (D.C.), The Dolby Theatre (L.A.) and The Beacon Theatre (N.Y.).

Lozada created the award-winning web series, “Get Some!,” and co-founded the comedy troupe, Nuyorican Rule. He was also featured on “Showtime at the Apollo” and Martin Lawrence’s “1st Amendment.”

The page concludes by saying that Lozada was part Puerto Rican and thus performed his routines in both English and Spanish. The bio reads, “Proud to perform in both English and Spanish, Angelo enjoys using his Puerto Rican heritage to unite folks of all backgrounds to understand the human experience through laughter.”

Lozada’s Wife Paid a Beautiful Tribute to Him in the Thank You Notes of Her 2019 Book

Martique Lozada paid tribute to his father’s wife, Dr. Isabel Martinez, on GoFundMe writing, “I want to give a special thanks to Angelo’s loving wife Dr. Isabel Martinez, who has been absolutely amazing throughout this entire process and we wouldn’t have made it this far without her.” Following Lozada’s passing, the page was rededicated to Dr. Martinez.

Dr. Martinez paid tribute to Lozada in the thank you notes of her book, “Becoming Transnational Youth Workers: Independent Mexican Teenage Migrants and Pathways of Survival and Social Mobility.” Dr. Martinez wrote, “And because you cannot spell “book” without “boo,” I thank my love, Angelo Lozada, for always believing that this book would see the light. Te amo.”

As news of Lozada’s death spread, the comedian’s Facebook page became beset with fellow comedians and friends paying tribute to Lozada.

