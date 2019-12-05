Annjeannette Whaley Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Annjeannette Whaley, a 30-year-old San Diego native, is the subject of tonight’s re-run episode of My 600 Lb. Life. The TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “When Annjeannette was 9, a campaign was established to send her to fat camp. She hated that her weight had become a source of public shame and she has struggled to overcome her food addiction. Now, she must change her habits to save her life.”

The reality star began her weight loss journey at a peak weight of 679 pounds. Annjeannette struggled with food addiction for most of her life, and claims her weight issues stemmed from a drug-addict mother who sadly died from a heroine overdose when Annjeannette was still a child. Although she had a few setbacks during her journey, Annjeannette ended up dropping an impressive 274 pounds by the end of her episode after working closely with celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.

So what’s going on with Annjeannette today? Since TLC is re-airing her episode tonight, fans might be wondering where she is now, and if she managed to lose anymore weight since she last appeared on the show. Here’s what we know about Annjeannette’s life today:

Annjeanette Traveled to Houston to Seek out the Help of Dr. Now

During her episode of the show, Annjeannette talked about the struggles she’s faced throughout her life because of her weight. After having struggled with food addiction her entire life, Annjeannette knew she had to take drastic measures to get her life back on track. However, she also noted that eating helped her cope with the pain that she dealt with on a daily basis.

“When I’m eating I don’t feel all the pain of my life,” Annjeannette explains in the clip above. “To eat something I’ve been craving is like little pieces of heaven.” Despite her addiction and emotional dependence on food, the San Diego-native knew she needed to make a change.

After traveling to Houston to seek out Dr. Now’s help, Annjeannette began a year-long journey that included a strict diet, limited access to food and increased daily exercise. Although she dealt with a hard breakup during her journey, the reality star continued to work hard and stay on her diet. She was eventually able to successfully lose 274 pounds and was approved for her weight loss surgery.

She is Still Losing Weight & Recently Confirmed a Followup Episode

The reality star decided to stay in Houston after her first year of filming My 600 Lb Life was complete. She has continued to work closely with Dr. Now to lose even more weight and gain back control of her life. Although Annjeannette is honoring the network’s nondisclosure agreement and hasn’t publicly disclosed her current weight or shared any progress pictures on social media, she has posted a few updates on her journey over the past few months.

“Everyday I start to look different,” Annjeannette wrote on Facebook in early November. “Everyday I notice something new like OMG I have Elbows lol who knew I swear its the little things! All thanks to God because without him none of this would have been Possible ”

Fans of Annjeannette will get a second dose of the reality star in the near future. She recently confirmed that both she and her girlfriend Erica, who she reconciled with earlier this year, have indeed been filming a Where Are They Now? follow-up episode, according to Starcasm. You can follow Annjeannette’s progress through her official Facebook page, where she periodically posts inspirational quotes and interacts with fans.

