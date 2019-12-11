Chris Cotton Dies: Philadelphia Comedian Passes Away at 32

Chris Cotton, the well-known Philadelphia-based comedian, has died at the age of 32. Cotton’s tragic passing was confirmed through various posts on the comedian’s Facebook page on December 11. Cotton’s cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing.

23andMe and Ancestry Will Use Your DNA to Clone You – Chris CottonChris Cotton bemoans how South Philly has become gentrified and wonders if 23andMe and Ancestry.com will use DNA samples to clone people. (Contains strong language.) Subscribe to Comedy Central Stand-Up: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtw7q4SyOeoCwM1i_3x8lDg?sub_confirmation=1 Watch more Comedy Central Stand-Up: https://www.youtube.com/standup Follow Comedy Central Stand-Up: Twitter: https://twitter.com/standup Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/comedycentralstandup Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ccstandup Watch full Comedy Central stand-up specials: http://www.cc.com/shows/stand-up #StandUp 2019-02-21T17:00:10.000Z

According to Cotton’s LinkedIn page, he was an active comedian, writer, podcaster and vlogger. Cotton had also published a book, “What My Dad Did.”

Cotton was a graduate of Cheyney University of Pennsylvania and Bok Edward AVTS. Cotton has appeared on Comedy Central in the past. He regularly appeared at The Comedy Works Bristol and The Raven Lounge. On his Facebook page, Cotton joked, “If you need a writer, I’m right here.”

Whatcha Talkin’ ’Bout, Willis? with Chris Cotton – Roast of Bruce WillisChris Cotton hits the red carpet at the Roast of Bruce Willis to test attendees like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeff Ross and Dulcé Sloan on their Bruce knowledge. About the Roast of Bruce Willis: Bruce Willis goes from "Die Hard" to dead on arrival as some of the biggest names in entertainment serve up punches of their own to Hollywood's go-to action star. And with Roast Master Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the helm, nobody is leaving the dais unscathed. Subscribe to Comedy Central: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUsN5ZwHx2kILm84-jPDeXw?sub_confirmation=1 Watch more Comedy Central: https://www.youtube.com/comedycentral Watch more from the Roast of Bruce Willis: http://www.cc.com/shows/roast-of-bruce-willis Follow Comedy Central: Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral/ 2018-07-27T14:00:31.000Z

Cotton wrote on his Facebook About section, “Comedian Then, Now, and Whenever. Working hard for small victories. So one day, I can work harder for bigger victories.” Cotton wrote in the bio that he began performing stand-up comedy in his home city of Philadelphia. Cotton lists his set topics as being pop culture, current events, being a newlywed, and growing up in the city. Cotton notes that he has worked with some of comedy’s biggest names including Kevin Hart and Hannibal Burress. Cotton gives his favorite quote as, “If you stay ready, You don’t have to get ready.”

What I Woulda Did with Chris Cotton – VidCon 2018Chris Cotton asks Cornell Ross, Shan Boody, Rhett & Link, Darius Benson, Dormtainment and Kat Blaque hypothetical questions about sex stories, reparations and more. Subscribe to Comedy Central: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUsN5ZwHx2kILm84-jPDeXw?sub_confirmation=1 Follow Comedy Central: Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral Watch more Comedy Central: https://www.youtube.com/comedycentral Watch full episodes of Comedy Central shows: http://www.cc.com/shows 2018-06-25T21:27:01.000Z

Cotton performed on December 9 at Tattooed Mom’s in Philadelphia. He was due to host a comedy showcase at City Winery in Philadelphia on January 3.

VideoVideo related to chris cotton dies: philadelphia comedian passes away at 32 2019-12-11T13:09:17-05:00

Cotton had appeared in and wrote the TV movie “Diwal’oween” in 2017 as well as writing on the TV show, “Every Damn Day,” in 2018, according to his IMDb page.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School