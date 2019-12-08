Crisis on Infinite Earths Time and Channel

The special event Crisis on Infinite Earths brings together some of DC’s most recognizable superheroes. Spanning several nights and shows, it gives CW the chance to introduce viewers to properties they might not have otherwise seen. Read on to find out about this groundbreaking crossover, including when it airs, the channel to watch, and more details.

Crisis on Infinite Earths Time & Date: Part one of the event is featured on an episode of Supergirl premiering 8pm EST/PST on December 8th, 2019. Part two is an episode of Batwoman premiering 8pm EST/PST on December 9th, 2019. Part three carries on the story with an episode of The Flash. It premieres at 8pm EST/PST on December 10th, 2019. The final episodes of the event air in 2020. On January 14, 2020, both Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow premiere. Arrow airs at 8pm EST/PST and Legends follow at 9pm EST/PST.

Crisis on Infinite Earths Channel: The entire event airs on the CW network.

How to Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths Online: If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CW (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include CW (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now offers six different channel packages, all of which include CW (live in select markets).

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Crisis on Infinite Earths Background: The event was created to bring together more than just the characters of the CW. Fans can expect to see actors and characters that have previously appeared in other DC properties not affiliated with these shows. Some of the most interesting special appearance include voice actors like Batman: The Animated Series‘ Kevin Conroy and former Superman actor Tom Welling.’60s Batman fans will also be interested in an appearance by the show’s Burt Ward.