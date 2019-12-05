Dave McCary, Emma Stone’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dave McCary is an American filmmaker and director at Saturday Night Live who is currently engaged to Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone. The couple announced their engagement on Wednesday via a post on McCary’s Instagram which he captions with a heart emoji.

Stone and McCary reportedly first met when she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) in December 2016, according to PEOPLE. McCary directed Stone during the skit, “Wells for Boys,” as she hosted the show for the third time.

They officially started dating sometime around October 2017 but have rarely been seen in public together, preferring to keep the details of their relationship private. They were first seen as a couple when Stone attended the premiere for McCary’s first movie “Brigsby Bear”.

They were spotted a few times in 2018 and 2019 at a Los Angeles Clippers game and a Golden Globes After-Party hanging out with two of her co-stars from The Favourite, Rachel Weisz and Joe Alwyn, and their significant others Daniel Craig and Taylor Swift.

“Emma and Dave were super touchy-feely and affectionate which seemed to make Taylor more comfortable doing the same with Joe,” a source told Marie Clarie. “It seemed like a very fun and light-hearted date night.”

The couple continues to remain private and stay off social media. They haven’t released any details of their engagement or wedding other than McCary’s Instagram post.

Dave McCary has been a writer and director at SNL since 2016. He currently lives in New York City.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Founded the Famous Sketch Group ‘Good Neighbor’ with SNL Cast Members Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennet

Dave McCary began his career as a founding member of the LA-based sketch comedy group “Good Neighbor”, a group he started with college friends Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Nick Rutherford. They produced several viral sketches including “Is my roommate gay?” which amassed 4 million views and “Unbelievable Dinner” which garnered 2.3 million views.

Their videos caught the attention of Lorne Michaels who flew Kyle Mooney out to New York to audition and invited Rutherford, Bennett, and McCary to audition individually at a showcase in Los Angeles. SNL brought on Mooney and Bennett as feature players and McCary as a director.

Mark Rutherford was the only sketch group member not hired by the show. He told the story of their audition on DJ Douggpound’s podcast, The Poundcast.

“It was a high-pressure situation,” says Rutherford. “But it went fine. It was a good meeting, and it was fun. We all got to know each other. We moved on from there, and the showcase was the next night.” Describing the meeting with Michaels, he adds, “It was a big group, so I don’t know if we fucked up or what. I mean, I clearly fucked up, but [Lorne] just kind of sat and nodded and lot and would be like ‘We don’t know what we’re gonna do as far as…’ He was very guarded. He would only release a little bit of information at a time and would talk very slowly.”

2. He Directed His First Movie in 2017

McCary made his directorial debut with 2017’s “Bigsby Bear”, a film that stars his best friend and SNL cast member Kyle Mooney. The plot centers around a man, James Page, who has spent most of this life in a bunker. After being freed, he sets out to make a movie about the only TV show he was able to watch in the bunker.

The movie has an all-star cast that includes Claire Danes, Mark Hamil, Greg Kinnear, Andy Samberg, and Matt Walsh. It received mostly positive reviews, currently sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed $529,426 at the box office. It was also nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Camera at the Cannes Film Festival.

3. He’s Been Nominated for Three Emmys

Dave McCary was nominated for “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series” for his work on SNL in 2016, 2017, and 2018. SNL did not win the award in any of those years.

4. He Directed 33 Episodes Of “Epic Rap Battles of History”

McCary directed the initial 33 episodes of the YouTube show “Epic Rap Battles of History” and is largely responsible for its popularity. The videos garnered hundreds of millions of views on YouTube and the channel was one of the most popular shows on the platform from 2010 – 2013.

5. He Doesn’t Want to Be Famous

McCary and Stone’s private relationship is partially based on McCary’s preference to stay out of the limelight. “He’s never wanted to be famous himself, he’s wanted to showcase his funny friends and make work that lets him hang out with them,” an anonymous source told PEOPLE in 2017, “Even in party situations he’s low-key and doesn’t crave attention and is okay bouncing and doing something more chill.”

Dave’s Twitter account is set to private and he rarely posts to his Instagram.

