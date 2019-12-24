Are Dollar Stores Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Merry Christmas! Whether you’re looking for something last-minute to get for your Christmas meal or you’re needing some Christmas gift bags or stocking stuffers, you may be interested in visiting a Dollar Store near you. So are any Dollar Stores open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, including Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree? Some are open on Christmas Day, but not all of them. All Dollar Generals are closed on Christmas Day, and some Dollar Trees and Family Dollars will be open. Most are open on Christmas Eve. Read on for more details.

Dollar General on Christmas Eve & Day 2019

Dollar General stores are open on Christmas Eve, but they’re closed on Christmas Day.

A Dollar General corporate representative told Heavy: “On Christmas Eve, stores open per normal operating hours and close at 10 p.m. Opening hours may be found on our Store Locator at http://www2.dollargeneral.com/About-Us/pages/storelocator.aspx. All stores are closed on Christmas Day.”

So if Dollar General is your preferred store, then you’ll need to make sure you get there on Christmas Eve for any last-minute shopping.

Dollar Tree on Christmas Eve & Day 2019

Some Dollar Tree stores are open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but it varies from location to location. Because local hours might vary, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go and to see what the holiday hours are. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

A Dollar Tree and Family Dollar representative told Heavy: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

So don’t expect all Dollar Tree locations in your region to necessarily be open, and if they are, know that they may be opening later or closing earlier on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Family Dollar on Christmas Eve & Day 2019

Family Dollar has some locations open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours can vary. You should call your local Family Dollar to find out for certain if the store is open before heading over. If it is open, hours may be shorter because of the holiday. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

Dollar Stores’ News & Specials

Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree have a number of Christmas specials, many of which you can take advantage of on Christmas Day too. So if you want to do a little shopping on the holiday this could be a good place to go.

Dollar General has a lot of great digital coupons right now. You can also check out their weekly ad here.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here.

