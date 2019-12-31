Does Fedex Deliver Packages on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

If you’re anticipating a FedEx package on New Year’s Eve or Day and are wondering if the delivery will be delayed due to the service’s holiday schedule, here’s what you need to know: FedEx delivers packages on a modified schedule on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31, 2019), but will be closed all day on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1, 2019).

FedEx Office Closes for the New Year’s Eve Holiday at 6pm Local Time

On New Year’s Eve, FedEx’s holiday schedule informs that the FedEx Express service will have early on-call and dropbox pickups in some areas, while FedEx Office will close for the holiday by 6 p.m.

In addition, they explain that “FedEx Freight will be open with only prearranged pickup and delivery shipments being made. FedEx Freight® shipments picked up on December 31, 2019, will resume on January 2, 2020. For example, a one-day shipment picked up on December 31, 2019, will resume on January 2, 2020, and deliver on January 3, 2020.”

If you are anticipating a package that was not delivered as of Tuesday, December 31, it is best to prepare for it to be delivered on January 2 or 3rd. Many FedEx packages are given tracking numbers upon shipment so that the sender and recipient can keep track of when the package is scheduled to reach its intended destination (as well as where it is in its shipping journey).

Their modified schedule actually began to take effect a few days before New Year’s Eve and Day, over the weekend that falls between the Christmas and New Year’s federal holidays. On Saturday, December 28, FedEx Ground, FedEx SmartPost, and FedEx Freight unavailable, and on Sunday, December 29, FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, and FedEx Freight were unavailable. No restrictions to their scheduled deliveries were indicated for Monday, December 30.

Similarly, UPS will offer modified service on New Year’s Eve but will not deliver on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Day Is 1 of 7 Holidays During Which No FedEx Shipping or Pickups Take Place

It is unsurprising that FedEx has given their employees the day off for the New Year’s holiday, which is one of 10 federal holidays observed across the United States; New Year’s is joined on the list of federal holidays by Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, Labor Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday, Presidents Day, Veterans Day, and Columbus Day. TheBalanceCareers.com reports that 90% of companies offer their employees a paid holiday off from work on New Year’s Day; the only two holidays with higher percentages are Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.

According to HolidayScheduleHours.com, FedEx observed 7 holidays with no shipping or pickups on their calendar dates in 2019: New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. It is important to note that Easter is not considered a federal holiday, and since it always occurs on a Sunday (though the date varies year to year), FedEx is already closed for deliveries on that date annually.

FedEx has a number of different services within the company, each with its own modified schedule that varies based on each holiday. For a complete breakdown of FedEx’s entire Holiday Service Schedules for Express, Ground, Home Delivery, SmartPost, Freight, Office, Custom Critical, and Trade Networks, click here.

