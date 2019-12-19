Flamingo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Is… LIVE Unmasked Reveal

The Flamingo performed as a top contender all through The Masked Singer season 2, earning her spot in the finale and a shot at winning the golden trophy.

Ahead of the season 2 finale episode, Fox teased in their episode synopsis “Relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from the second season. Then, the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy, and one by one their identities will be revealed, including the winner… All will be revealed, and one celebrity will take home the golden trophy and the Season Two title.”

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

The Flamingo’s ‘Road to the Finals’

Heading into the season finale, the top guess for the Flamingo’s celebrity identity was Adrienne Bailon. It’s a great guess, considering many of the clues that the Flamingo has shared throughout the season.

Based on various clue packages, performances, and on-stage interactions with the judges, here are some of the important details we’ve learned about the Flamingo and the celebrity beneath the mask:

– She grew up singing in the church choir.

– She loves her mask as much as she loves mascara.

– She referenced “ZooTube,” which likely is a play on the video-sharing platform Youtube’s name.

– She has a connection to the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower (perhaps a love of traveling?).

– She has a connection to Spanish culture.

– She once attended medical school.

During the season 2 finale, The Masked Singer shared an exclusive new video package showing the Flamingo’s journey on the show. She said that she has a fear of singing live because she hates the sound of her own voice, which she thinks sounds like a child.

For the Flamingo’s “tweet” clue, she wrote “Flam Flam is getting glam glam before I add more gold to my collection.” She included the hashtag “#prettyinpink.”

