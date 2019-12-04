Could the Fox on ‘The Masked Singer’ Be Wayne Brady?

The Fox has been one of the most confounding characters on season 2 of The Masked Singer. Despite giving fans and judges a number of clues, it remains to be seen just which celebrity is under the mask.

The most concrete theory that fans have come up with is that the Fox is comedian and game show host Wayne Brady. Is it true? Could he really be the mysterious character? Read on for a rundown of clues and reasons why Brady could be the Fox.

The Fox Has Worked with Both ‘Doogie’ & ‘Doubtfire’

In his clue video, the Fox states that he’s worked with “Doogie” and “Doubtfire.” The former is a reference to the ’90s series “Doogie Howser, MD, which starred Neil Patrick Harris. The latter is a reference to the 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, which starred Robin Williams.

Brady has conveniently acted with both actors. He played Harris’ brother on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, and he performed alongside the late Williams on the improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The Fox Describes Himself as ‘Quick-Witted’

The Fox said that he was “quick-witted,” which is a descriptor that would also apply to Brady. The comedian has appeared on a number of shows and stage productions, including The Wayne Brady Show, Reno 911, Chappelle’s Show and the aforementioned Whose Line Is It Anyway? Furthermore, Brady has displayed his quick-witted persona as the host of popular game shows like Let’s Make a Deal and the aforementioned Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Brady Has a Daughter Named Maile

During the Fox’s clue video, we see him reading a bedtime story to a young female fox. The parallels to Brady are present again, as the comedian has a daughter named Maile Masako Brady. Maile, 16, recently made her screen debut on the CBS drama The Bad and the Beautiful. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Brady was on-set to watch her and offer moral support.

Brady Has Appeared In Multiple Superhero Shows

The Fox models himself after a superhero, which aligns with Brady’s filmography. The comedian has taken part in several different comic book adaptations, including the animated series Batman Beyond (where he voiced the villain Micron), and the upcoming live-action series Black Lightning (where he plays a character called Gravedigger).

The Fox isn’t the first Masked Singer character that Brady has been associated with. He was linked to the colorful Thingamajig earlier in the season, before additional clues ruled him out. “Last season, I was supposedly the Monster. Who was the Monster? T-Pain. Everybody [was saying], ‘I swear that is Wayne Brady!’ Great, go out and swear,” he told People. “It was T-Pain.”

The comedian said that he would no longer confirm or deny whether he was one of the characters on the show. “Think whatever the hell you want because instead of answering questions, which last season I was too on my Instagram,” he explained. “Every time somebody would say, ‘You’re the monster,’ ” he would reply, ” ‘No I’m not.’ “

“So now I say, ‘Cool, if you think I’m that, you know the best way to solve that? Go to iTunes, download my Grammy-nominated record, so go listen,” he jokingly added. “Then you decide if that’s my voice or go online and see any of the concerts that I’ve done across the world and then see if that’s my voice.'”

Tune in to watch The Masked Singer on Fox, on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.