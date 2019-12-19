Gwen Stefani’s Christmas Special Time & Channel

For the 2019 holiday season, NBC is re-airing Gwen Stefani’s 2017 Christmas special titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Here’s what you need to know about the time, date, channel, performers, special guests, and more.

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas Special Date & Time: The rebroadcast is airing Thursday, December 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The original broadcast aired on December 12, 2017.

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas Special Channel: NBC is the home for this holiday special. In fact, NBC has been the home for quite a few holiday specials in recent years, including A Muppet Christmas: Letters to Santa, Merry Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda Holiday, Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Christmas Music Tale, How Murray Saved Christmas, Trolls Holiday, and Holidays With the Houghs.

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas Special Performers: Headlining the performers, aside from Stefani herself, of course, is Blake Shelton, Stefani’s co-Voice coach and boyfriend. They perform the titular “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” romantic holiday tune. Stefani also goes solo on holiday standards “Santa Baby,” “White Christmas,” and “Jingle Bells,” and her original holiday song “My Gift Is You.”

Also joining Stefani for some musical holiday celebrating is singer/rapper Ne-Yo on “Last Christmas” and Seth MacFarlane on “Let It Snow.”

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas Special Special Guests: IN addition to musical performances, the special also includes some fun holiday comedy bits featuring Chelsea Handler and Ken Jeong.

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas Special Album: The initial broadcast of the special was aired in conjunction with Stefani’s album of the same name. Stefani had the idea for a Christmas album when visiting Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. She told Billboard magazine in 2017 that she was going for a run when she thought to herself, “What if I did write a Christmas song? What would it be?”

And within minutes, the melody and lyrics just came to her. Weeks later, she recorded “Christmas Eve,” her first original holiday song.

“It came together quickly like it was meant to be,” she told Billboard, adding, “I wanted to do it for years, but when do you find the time? … It was really a whim. The way it works is you have to get it done really early, and I had no idea that I would be able to write so quickly because I’m such a slow writer. It just came right out. I did six songs in three sessions.”

The album contains six originals and six covers of holiday classics. The originals include “My Gift Is You,” “When I Was a Little Girl,” “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” “Under the Christmas Lights,” “Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes Before You,” and “Christmas Eve.”

The covers include “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow” “Silent Night,” “Last Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” and “White Christmas.”

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas special airs Thursday, December 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following the live two-hour Miss America competition, on NBC.

