Is Hayley Erbert Derek Hough’s Wife?

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been together for over three years, having first been spotted canoodling on the set of Dancing With the Stars back in August 2016. But has the pair tied the knot?

No, Hough and Erbert are not married, though that may be in the cards in the not-so-distant future. Back when they first started dating, Hough told Ellen DeGeneres that he could “see [himself] married with kids within the next five years,” which is coming right up.

Hough, 34, and the 25-year-old Kansas native met through Dancing With the Stars. Erbert has been a member of the DWTS troupe for seven seasons, joining the show for four tours and also mentoring on DWTS: Juniors. She also finished in the top six of So You Think You Can Dance season 10 and has joined Derek and his sister, Julianne, on two MOVE live tours. She recently said goodbye to the show, though, and has not announced yet what her next move is.

Will Hayley’s next move be in a wedding dance? Maybe. In June 2018, Hough addressed some engagement rumors when he appeared on Extra TV.

“[People] keep asking me. I don’t really feel any pressure [to get engaged], it’s not on my mind right now,” said Hough at the time, though he told On Air with Ryan Seacrest later that year that he does think about marriage “sometimes.”

“My time will come, we’ll see when that happens,” said Hough.

When the time does come, Hough definitely has his mom Marriann’s blessing. She told KTLA in 2017 that she loves Derek’s girlfriend.

“I love Hayley … She’s so down-to-earth and she has the best smile, it just makes you feel comfortable and happy … I think they match up very well.” said Marriann, adding that she’s “ready” for Derek to get married.

