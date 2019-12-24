Is Costco Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Last-minute shopping is a holiday tradition for many people. Whether you’re hosting family and friends for Christmas or you’re bringing food as a guest to another family member’s Christmas celebration, no one’s immune from forgetting something important. But many stores are closed on Christmas Eve and Day, which can make grabbing something last-minute more difficult. Many shoppers are wanting to know if Costco is open on Christmas. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, the news is good and bad.

Costco Is Closed on Christmas, but Open on Christmas Eve

Costco will be closed on Christmas this year. The store used to have a holiday hours page that mentioned chainwide holiday hours for the store here. That page now redirects to a warehouse locator page, indicating that stores may not have the same hours nationwide on all holidays. However, Costco’s customer service page still says that the U.S. warehouses are closed on Christmas Day. (They’re also closed Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and on Thanksgiving.)

Costco is historically closed on Christmas, unlike many other stores. This is a closure to allow employees to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. So of course, we should be glad for the employees and give Costco some praise for putting the holiday and their employees ahead of profit.

Costco is open on Christmas Eve, but hours may vary depending on the store. So you’ll want to contact your local warehouse to find out your Christmas Eve hours. Some locations will be closing early for Christmas Eve to give their employees more time to celebrate the holidays. (Costco’s headquarters did not respond to a request from Heavy for a comment about their chain-wide hours.)

Costco’s Business Centers are also closed on Christmas (and they’re closed New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day too.) Delivery is not available on Christmas. If your delivery falls on Christmas, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. However, because holidays can be busier times, it’s possible your delivery may be delayed a bit. A Member Service Representative should contact you if your delivery is going to be delayed.

If you’re needing something last minute, you’ll still need somewhere to go. CVS and Walgreens might be good options, so give those local stores a call and see if they’re open near you. These chains typically are open on Christmas.

Costco’s Specials

Costco is offering quite a few Christmas specials that you can enjoy. You can get holiday decor at Costco. The stores are also offering a lot of special deals through New Year’s that are only available while supplies last. These include deals on game consoles, laptops, smart devices and hubs, smartphones, smart watches and Fitbits, tablets, televisions (including LG, Samsung, and Vizio), and much more. So if you’re going shopping on Christmas Eve, don’t forget to check out their limited-time specials for last-minute Christmas gifts.

