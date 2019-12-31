Is CVS Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

New Year’s is a great holiday, when we say goodbye to the old year and welcome a New Year full of hope and opportunity. For people who are entertaining others or bringing food to a party, it might also be the time for some last-minute shopping. Because of this, many people are wanting to know if CVS is open on New Year’s Eve 2019 or New Year’s Day 2020. For those of you who are shopping at the last minute, there’s good news. Yes, CVS will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day, but hours may vary. Read on for more details.

CVS Stores Are Open for New Year’s Eve and Day

On New Year’s Eve and Day, CVS stores are open, but hours may vary.

A CVS representative told Heavy for New Year’s Eve: “CVS Pharmacy stores will operate under their normal business hours, but hours will vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store ahead of time or visit CVS.com/stores for specific locations and hours.”

On New Year’s Day, CVS also noted: “Select CVS Pharmacy stores will be open on New Year’s Day but hours will vary by location. Most pharmacies will open at 9:00am or 10:00am and remain open until late afternoon/early evening. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store ahead of time or visit CVS.com/stores for specific locations and hours.”

So in summary, if you need to do some last-minute shopping at CVS for a New Year’s party, then you’re in luck. You can grab some last-minute grocery items or decorations at the store before your big day. Just call to confirm the hours. Click here to find a CVS location near you.

CVS Specials

CVS has a lot of great holiday deals that you might want to check out this holiday season. You can shop in the store or even try same-day delivery using Instacart. The CVS Delivery website powered by Instacart is here. Just enter your ZIP code to see if Instacart is available where you live. If it is, you’ll be prompted to then sign up by email or log in if you already have an account. All you have to do is order online using any device, schedule your delivery time, and the items will be delivered to your doorstep.

You can see some of CVS’s New Year’s specials here in their New Year New You section. From vitamins, to weight loss products, healthy snacks, smoking cessation products, skin care, and beauty supplies, there are lots of products that can help you reach your goals.

CVS even has a list of FSA- and HSA-eligible products here. These products are eligible for spending your FSA (or HSA) dollars on before your dollars are gone when the year ends. You’d be surprised at all the items that qualify, including nose wipes, pregnancy tests, athletic tape, gauze, prep pads, wound care kits, heatwraps, bandaids, therapy patches, sunscreen lotion, certain vitamins, hearing aid batteries, and more.

