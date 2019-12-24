Is HEB Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Merry Christmas! It’s the time of year when families and friends celebrate the holidays together. But it’s also the time of year when things can get so hectic (and let’s face it, a little stressful) that you forget something at the last minute. Because of this, many shoppers are wanting to know if HEB is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s good news and bad news. HEB is open on Christmas Eve, but its not open on Christmas Day.

HEB Is Open on Christmas Eve, but Not on Christmas Day

On Christmas Eve, all HEB stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Curbside pickup is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and home delivery is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pharmacy closes at 5 p.m.

On Christmas Day, everything is closed. That includes the stores, pharmacy, and delivery options. HEB is completely closed on Christmas so employees can enjoy time with their families and friends.

The day after Christmas, HEB will be open its regular hours. Curbside pickup opens at 9 a.m. and home delivery starts at 9 a.m.

This means that if you need to make a trip to HEB, don’t delay. You’ll be able to shop on Christmas Eve, but stores will be closed by 8 p.m. and that’s your last shot until after Christmas.

HEB offers a lot of great options for Christmas that will help your family quite a bit. First, you can find a guide to cooking a turkey here along with a lot of great recipes, like beer can turkey, brick grilled turkey, turkey roulade, and more. HEB also has a ham and tamale guide, and a guide to cooking travel-friendly side dishes, carb aware dishes, and perfect pies and desserts. Click here to find an HEB location near you.

HEB’s also offering custom cakes, beef ribeye roast, beef brisket, pork loin roast, and numerous Christmas recipes that you might be interested in this holiday season.

This season, HEB’s been taking part in its annual Feast of Sharing. This year, the staff was prepared for 10,000 people, KRISTV shared. A jazz band provided entertainment, a live DJ was present, and kids got to enjoy facepainting. There were Santa pictures, arts and crafts, and more. It was a great way to give back to the community, and more than 1,500 people volunteered to help. Many people say this is their favorite tradition all year long. Any leftovers after the Feast of Sharing were given to Metro Ministries, so nothing went to waste. Officials said that for some who went to the meal this year, this was their only Christmas meal so it meant a lot.

Flu shots were also provided for free for anyone who attended.

The only holidays that HEB is consistently closed for are Christmas Day and Easter Day.

