Is Subway Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

If you’re craving a delicious Subway for New Year’s Eve 2019 or New Year’s Day 2020, you may be in luck. Although Subway restaurants determine their own hours, many will be open for both holidays, but hours may be limited. Read on for more details.

Many Subway Restaurants Will Be Open on New Year’s Eve & Day, But Call for Hours

A corporate representative of Subway told Heavy the following about the restaurant’s New Year’s Eve and Day hours.

“Every Subway restaurant is individually owned and operated so participation may vary on New Year’s Eve/Day as the owners determine holiday hours. We recommend guests use the store locator page here to check the hours and availability of restaurants in their specific area or they can contact their local restaurant for verification.”

A check by Heavy with other local Subway restaurants revealed that many will be open but have reduced hours on New Year’s Eve, and they’ll also be open on New Year’s Day but they might open slightly later than normal. That’s why it’s a good idea to call ahead before you visit, just to confirm that your store is open and the hours are what you are expecting. The store locator page is here.

Some Subway locations even offer delivery, so you’ll want to check if that’s available in your area too for the holidays. Subway often partners with Uber Eats, Grubhub, Door Dash, or Postmates for delivery. Learn about delivery options near you here.

Subway is offering a number of delicious specials right now, with participation varying depending on the restaurant.

This includes a new dark chocolate cherry cookie that sounds delicious.

Subway’s also offering signature wraps with double meat.

You can join Subway MyWay Rewards to get points that you can use to redeem sweet treats and more. If you sign up to get weekly deals texted to your phone, you might qualify for a six-inch sub for $2.99. You can earn points while you eat and sometimes there will be bonus token opportunities too.

You’ll get four tokens for every dollar you spend, and you’ll earn a reward when you hit 200 points. You’ll also qualify for exclusive savings and bonuses, and you can customize your online order for faster ordering. You’ll even have a digital wallet so you can buy Subway using the app and skip having to use a card if you pre-load your information.

All in all, Subway can be a great choice for New Year’s Eve or Day. Whether you’re wanting something a little more decadent, like a cheesy sandwich and lots of cookies, or you want a healthy meal that is low in calories, you can find what you’re looking for at Subway.

