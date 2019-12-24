Is Walgreens Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Christmas is here, but can you go to Walgreens? If you’re reading this, then you’re likely needing to do some last-minute preparations for Christmas. Many people will be wanting to know if Walgreens is open for the holidays. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s good news. Yes, most Walgreens stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2019.

Many Walgreens Stores Will Be Open Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

On Christmas Eve and Day, most Walgreens locations will be open. The exact hours that Walgreens is open will vary by location, except all 24 hour locations will remain open for 24 hours. You’ll want to contact your local Walgreens for specific location hours if it’s not a 24-hour store, since many will close at midnight for Christmas Eve. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Christmas.

Alexandra Brown, manager of Corporate Relations for Walgreen Co., told Heavy: “Many Walgreens stores will be open until midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and open regular hours on Christmas Day. Pharmacy hours vary by location. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.”

In addition, Norton Prompt Care centers at Walgreens will be open for same-day care on Christmas.

We hope you don't need us during the holidays but if you do, our Norton Immediate Care Centers and Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens locations will be open for same-day care or you can access a provider 24/7 from wherever you are via Norton eCare.https://t.co/S23QGn1niG pic.twitter.com/jVxGg705qB — Norton Healthcare (@Norton_Health) December 23, 2019

Walgreens Specials

If you’re looking for specials, Walgreens has you covered there too. They offer gifts of the week, along with weekly ads and coupons. The Gifts of the Week through December 25 (while supplies last) include 50% off No 7 Best Face Forward Collection, 50% off Maisto RC Cards, and numerous candies, toys, and Christmas gift sets that are perfect for all members of your family, no matter the age. Walgreens also has options for personalizing photo cards and gifts for Christmas. Don’t forget to use your Balance Rewards card to get extra points for everything you spend this Christmas.

If you need help with the diet after your big Christmas meal, Walgreens is going to open “Jenny Craig at Walgreens” centers at 100 Walgreens across the country. These locations will open starting in January 2020, and will include customized meal plans, meal deliveries, and one-on-one consultations. This is the first time Jenny Craig services have been available at a national drug store chain.

The 100 locations will open in Walgreens at 20 states around the country, including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and more. All will open in January, and additional locations and online opportunities are also being considered. This is part of a neighborhood health initiative that Walgreens is starting to encourage healthy living. Select Walgreens also offer diagnostic lab-testing, urgent care, primary care, optical care, and more.

Of course, the Jenny Craig locations won’t be opening until January 2020, so you’ll have to wait a little bit after Christmas before you can take part. But right after the holidays are over tends to be the perfect time to start a new healthy living initiative.

