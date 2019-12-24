Is Whataburger Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019? Store Hours & More

Craving a delicious Whataburger for Christmas? There’s something about holiday food that just really makes you want a delicious, juicy Whataburger. Well, we have good news and bad news. Whataburger is open on Christmas Eve but it closes early. Then it’s closed on Christmas Day 2019. Read on for more details, including when Whataburger reopens the day after Christmas.

Whataburger & Christmas Hours

Whataburger stores are open on every holiday but Christmas, and they close early on Christmas Eve. The stores are typically open 24/7 every other day of the year except for those two holidays.

Whataburger spokesperson Evan Mimms told Heavy that on Christmas Eve, Whataburger restaurants close at 6 p.m. local time. So if you’re wanting a holiday meal from Whataburger, you won’t be able to go late at night.

Then on Christmas Day, all Whataburger locations are closed all day. This is good because it gives employees a chance to spend the holiday with friends and loved ones.

Of course, that brings on another question: if a 24-hour store closes for Christmas, when does it reopen?

Whataburger stores everywhere reopen at 6 a.m. local time on December 26, 2019. So no, you can’t just drive by at 12:01 a.m. the day after Christmas and get a Whataburger. But you can enjoy a delicious breakfast the day after Christmas starting at 6 a.m.

The holidays on which Whataburger is open include Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

You can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Whataburger News & Specials

Whataburger is currently offering a few specials, including a new Breakfast Burger for a limited time that is being served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. daily. The Monterey Melt is also available for a limited time.

Whataburger’s online store sells apparel and other items, some with Christmas themes. For example, they have a 2019 Christmas Sweater in orange and white. Or you can get a beanie and scarf in Whataburger colors. They also have custom boots, ketchup tees, and shirts with cute sayings like “Don’t Veto My Taquito.” You can even get custom Whataburger canvas shoes or running shoes. Special Whataburger socks, a James Avery fry charm, and a fry backpack are other options that might make great Christmas gifts. You can get custom YETIs, Pez dispensers, and a buildable restaurant too.

All I want for Christmas is a @Whataburger YETI tumbler🥺 it’s literally like the best thing I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/Szl3tK1vx5 — Matthew “Matty”🤠 (@A1MattyIce) December 23, 2019

But an old fashioned gift card would make a fun gift too.

I would love a gift card to whataburger for Christmas — Katy J (@Katy_Bug_) December 24, 2019

Things have changed more recently for Whataburger. It was sold to a Chicago-based firm called BDT Capital Partners in June 2019. The investment business has bought a majority stake in the company and the original owners, the Dobson family, still have a minority stake. Although many are worried about the news, the Dobsons assured Whataburger fans that they’ll still deliver food that will make Texans proud and this is just a means for helping the business grow and expand even more. And the food, indeed, has continued to be delicious.

The chain will continue to be headquartered in San Antonio, Texas (after recently moving from Corpus Christi) and are even planning to expand.

Tom Dobson told the Statesman that the decision was exciting and bittersweet, since the business had been part of their family for nearly 70 years. But he says the partnership with BDT is going to be a good thing, not something to worry about. Many Whataburger fans are worried about a non-Texas business owning the company, but Dobson thinks they will do the business right and be a great choice.