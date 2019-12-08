Juice WRLD’s Final Instagram Post Before Dying Celebrated His Birthday

Popular rapper Juice Wrld, who’s real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, suddenly died at a Chicago airport on December 8, at the age 21. Heavy confirmed with Chicago police and the county medical examiner’s office that he died after suffering from a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport.

Juice caught a flight from Los Angeles to his hometown of Chicago and was walking through the airport when witnesses say he suddenly collapsed. Law enforcement and paramedics responded immediately and when they arrived found the rapper bleeding from the mouth. Juice regained consciousness, was awake and lucid as he was rushed to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The tragic news came as a shock to all his fans, friends and family. As one of the biggest rising stars in the rap world, his 2018 hit single, “Lucid Dreams,” reached #2 on the Billboard charts and went platinum five times, in addition to nabbing the award of “Best New Artist” at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, no one was prepared for this kind of devastating news, especially since Juice himself.

The young “Emo Rap” performer, appeared to be completely happy and healthy while celebrating his 21st birthday in his last Instagram post, which he posted a mere four days before his untimely death.

On December 4, the rapper captioned a photo of himself partying on yacht with friends, “Yesterday was my actual bday im celebrating all week doe.”

In the aftermath of his passing, users online filled the comments section of his last Instagram post with their condolences. Steve Aoki wrote, “Rest in power bro. This is so so sad and tragic,” while rapper Da Baby added, “Fly High my boy.”

Tribute Messages Also Poured In On Juice’s Girlfriend Ally Lotti’s Most Recent Instagram Post

The tributes kept pouring in from fellow rappers. Ugly God simply wrote “dawg” with a crying face emoji, while HaHa Davis lamented, “This ain’t fair Life ain’t fair.” Condolences were also written on Juice’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti‘s most recent Instagram post. Coi Leray wrote to Lotti, “Stay strong Ally,” while Rap TV commented, “Ally were all here for you,” with a series of praying hand emojis. “Stay strong through this tough time.”

While the world processes the Juice’s passing, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Heavy, “This is being classified currently as a death investigation. There are no initial signs of foul play and we are awaiting results from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.”

Juice WRLD’s Third Album Was Set To Be Released On His Birthday

Juice was set to released his third studio album on December 2, which was then pushed. His good friend and music engineer Max Lord told XXL in October, “We’re focusing a lot more on [Juice Wrld’s] evolution in terms of where like the first album was more dealing with the bad relationship and with heartbreak and with the torment that brought.”

