Are KFC & Popeyes Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Both KFC and Popeyes will be open on Christmas Eve for limited hours, and closed on Christmas Day this year, so if you’re looking for a snack to hold you over on Christmas Day, or if you plan on feeding the family a bucket of chicken, you might be out of luck.

Although both chicken chains typically remain open on Christmas Eve, many stores will have reduced hours, so we always recommend contacting your local branch to check their holiday hours before heading out to grab a bite to eat.

Keep reading for details on the holiday hours and schedules for both KFC and Popeyes:

KFC Only Closes for Three Holidays Per Year, Including Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day and Easter Sunday

According to Store Holiday Hours, KFC only closes down for three major federal holidays each year: Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. Popeyes on the other hand, only closes on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday, according to the site. Most Popeyes’ restaurants have varied hours on Thanksgiving, as many stores offer deals on take-home Popeyes meals during the holiday.

Both chains generally remain open for most other major (and minor) holidays throughout the year, although the hours may be limited for certain larger holidays. Here’s the full list of holidays KFC and Popeyes stays open for, according to SHH:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Black Friday

– Cyber Monday

– Christmas Eve

– New Year’s Eve

When it comes to certain holidays, SHH also notes that, “many restaurants will open later than normal and close earlier than normal on holidays, such as Easter, Thanksgiving Day and New Years Day. Most restaurants close EARLY on Christmas Eve and close LATER than normal on Black Friday.”

Keep Reading for a Short History on Both Chicken Chains

KFC has been around for more than 70 years, and still uses a select number of secret herbs and spices to give it that special, world-famous chicken taste the chain is known for. The restaurant lists a short history on the KFC website, which reads, “KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the few brands in America that can boast a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook who created a soon-to-be world-famous recipe more than 70 years ago, a list of secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of the door to his kitchen.”

As for Popeyes, the Louisiana-based chicken chain began 47 years ago in 1972 when Alvin C. Copeland Sr. opened a restaurant called “Chicken on the Run” in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi, where he served traditional Southern-fried chicken. The store continued to grow over the years, eventually expanding into more than 3,000 restaurants, which are located in more than 40 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 30 countries worldwide.

“Forty-seven years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana, a taste sensation was born,” the Popeyes website states. “What began with one small restaurant and one big idea turned into a craze that swept the nation—and the world.”