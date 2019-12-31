Are Liquor Stores Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store on New Year’s Day 2020, whether you can go or not is going to depend on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on the holiday. Other states will allow liquor stores to be open today. Most liquor stores are open on New Year’s Eve though, but they may close early. So if you want liquor on New Year’s Day, you should pick it up early on New Year’s Eve if you’re in one of the states that are closed on the holiday. Read on for more details.

Some Liquor Stores Are Open for New Year’s Day, But Not All

Some states require liquor stores to be closed on New Year’s Day, while others are only concerned about sales on Sunday. This year, New Year’s Eve falls on a Tuesday and New Year’s Day is on a Wednesday, so neither will be affected by Sunday laws, but they could be affected by other laws. And if liquor sales are state-controlled, those states are more likely to have stricter laws in place for the holiday. In those states, your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not. Many of these details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, CEI, or are from Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here. Where it’s known for certain if stores are closed, it’s indicated.

Alabama – Many counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, but it’s not guaranteed, while state-owned stores are closed on New Year’s Day. Last year, private liquor stores were open until 9 p.m. Eastern on New Year’s Eve. You might want to call if you live in this state.

– Many counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, but it’s not guaranteed, while state-owned stores are closed on New Year’s Day. Last year, private liquor stores were open until 9 p.m. Eastern on New Year’s Eve. You might want to call if you live in this state. Alaska – No specific holiday restrictions, so they’ll be open.

No specific holiday restrictions, so they’ll be open. Arizona – Alcohol is not state-controlled. So stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm.

– Alcohol is not state-controlled. So stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm. Arkansas – Stores can be open on New Year’s Eve or Day, so call to confirm about your local store. Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. Alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, but the same isn’t true for New Year’s or NYE or Labor Day.

– Stores can be open on New Year’s Eve or Day, so call to confirm about your local store. Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. Alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, but the same isn’t true for New Year’s or NYE or Labor Day. California – No statewide holiday restrictions. Stores have the option of being open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. Call to confirm.

– No statewide holiday restrictions. Stores have the option of being open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. Call to confirm. Colorado – No statewide holiday restrictions for New Year’s (unlike Christmas.) This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm.

– No statewide holiday restrictions for New Year’s (unlike Christmas.) This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm. Connecticut – Liquor stores must be closed on Christmas and New Year’s and Thanksgiving. Sales aren’t state-controlled, but take-away alcohol is banned. Bars and restaurants can serve, but not grocery stores. Call your local store to confirm New Year’s Eve hours, since liquor stores can be open on that day but not New Year’s.

– Liquor stores must be closed on Christmas and New Year’s and Thanksgiving. Sales aren’t state-controlled, but take-away alcohol is banned. Bars and restaurants can serve, but not grocery stores. Call your local store to confirm New Year’s Eve hours, since liquor stores can be open on that day but not New Year’s. D.C. – Liquor stores can be open New Year’s Eve & Day, so call to confirm hours at your local store. Sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Liquor stores can be open New Year’s Eve & Day, so call to confirm hours at your local store. Sales aren’t state-controlled. Delaware – There’s no statewide ban on sales on New Year’s Day. So call to see the hours your local store is open. Sales aren’t state-controlled, but liquor can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas.

– There’s no statewide ban on sales on New Year’s Day. So call to see the hours your local store is open. Sales aren’t state-controlled, but liquor can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas. Florida – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Georgia – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Hawaii – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Idaho – No statewide New Year’s restrictions, but alcoholic beverages exceeding 15 percent can only be sold in contracted stores or in Idaho State Liquor Dispensary stores. Sometimes these state-run stores don’t sell liquor if the government “recognizes” New Year’s Day. In other words, you will need to call your local store to know if it is selling liquor today or not. Sales are always prohibited on Memorial Day, Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. But individual counties can allow sale by the drink.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions, but alcoholic beverages exceeding 15 percent can only be sold in contracted stores or in Idaho State Liquor Dispensary stores. Sometimes these state-run stores don’t sell liquor if the government “recognizes” New Year’s Day. In other words, you will need to call your local store to know if it is selling liquor today or not. Sales are always prohibited on Memorial Day, Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. But individual counties can allow sale by the drink. Illinois – No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. Some regions sell 24-hours a day, some have 24-hour bans. So call your local store about New Year’s Eve and Day hours, since it can be open.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. Some regions sell 24-hours a day, some have 24-hour bans. So call your local store about New Year’s Eve and Day hours, since it can be open. Indiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Iowa – Sales are state-controlled, but there are no holiday restrictions for New Year’s, so stores can be open. Typically 8 a.m. to 2 a.m on NYE, but you’ll want to call your local store to confirm New Year’s Eve or Day hours.

– Sales are state-controlled, but there are no holiday restrictions for New Year’s, so stores can be open. Typically 8 a.m. to 2 a.m on NYE, but you’ll want to call your local store to confirm New Year’s Eve or Day hours. Kansas – New Year’s sales are allowed, unlike the restrictions on Christmas. Since stores can be open, call to confirm New Year’s Eve and Day hours. Sales are not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

– New Year’s sales are allowed, unlike the restrictions on Christmas. Since stores can be open, call to confirm New Year’s Eve and Day hours. Sales are not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Kentucky – Sales are not state-controlled. Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. However, this can vary from city to city, so call ahead to confirm hours.

– Sales are not state-controlled. Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. However, this can vary from city to city, so call ahead to confirm hours. Louisiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled, but some parishes limit holiday sales. Call your local store to confirm hours.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, but some parishes limit holiday sales. Call your local store to confirm hours. Maine – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Maryland – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Massachusetts – Sales aren’t state-controlled and liquor stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day, unlike the rule that liquor stores must be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Call to confirm the store hours.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled and liquor stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day, unlike the rule that liquor stores must be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Call to confirm the store hours. Michigan – Local laws might restrict some sales, so it’s a good idea to call ahead to your local store and confirm its hours for New Year’s Eve and Day. However, state laws allow the stores to be open.

– Local laws might restrict some sales, so it’s a good idea to call ahead to your local store and confirm its hours for New Year’s Eve and Day. However, state laws allow the stores to be open. Minnesota – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. This is different from Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving, when sales aren’t allowed in this state.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. This is different from Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving, when sales aren’t allowed in this state. Mississippi — Sales aren’t state-controlled, and the only restriction is you can’t buy from government-run stores if New Year’s Eve or Day is on a Sunday, which is not the case this year. So stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day, but call ahead to confirm hours. This is different from Christmas and Thanksgiving, when sales aren’t allowed.

— Sales aren’t state-controlled, and the only restriction is you can’t buy from government-run stores if New Year’s Eve or Day is on a Sunday, which is not the case this year. So stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day, but call ahead to confirm hours. This is different from Christmas and Thanksgiving, when sales aren’t allowed. Missouri – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Montana – Some sales are state-controlled, but the only restriction is that you can’t buy on New Year’s Eve or Day if it falls on a Sunday. So that means stores can be open on both holidays this year. Call to confirm the hours.

– Some sales are state-controlled, but the only restriction is that you can’t buy on New Year’s Eve or Day if it falls on a Sunday. So that means stores can be open on both holidays this year. Call to confirm the hours. Nebraska – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Nevada – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. Some stores are open 24 hours.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. Some stores are open 24 hours. New Hampshire – Liquor is sold in government-run stores. They are allowed to be open and there are no official bans, but sometimes stores close early on New Year’s Eve at around 6 p.m. It’s best not to make any assumptions about when your local store will be open, so you’ll need to call to confirm. State-run stores are not open Easter, Christmas or Thanksgiving.

– Liquor is sold in government-run stores. They are allowed to be open and there are no official bans, but sometimes stores close early on New Year’s Eve at around 6 p.m. It’s best not to make any assumptions about when your local store will be open, so you’ll need to call to confirm. State-run stores are not open Easter, Christmas or Thanksgiving. New Jersey – No statewide restrictions, but there are dry communities. This means that if the community you’re in isn’t dry, then your stores can be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Call to confirm the hours.

– No statewide restrictions, but there are dry communities. This means that if the community you’re in isn’t dry, then your stores can be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Call to confirm the hours. New Mexico – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. This is different from Christmas, when takeaway liquor is banned and stores must be closed.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. This is different from Christmas, when takeaway liquor is banned and stores must be closed. New York – There are no statewide bans, which means that stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day. But some local areas might have restrictions, so it’s good to call ahead.

– There are no statewide bans, which means that stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day. But some local areas might have restrictions, so it’s good to call ahead. North Carolina – Stores are closed on New Year’s Day. The state statute requires that stores be closed on Sundays and most holidays, which includes Christmas, New Year’s, and Thanksgiving. Sales are state-controlled. So you typically only have until 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to purchase liquor for New Year’s Day. But call to confirm when you’re local store closes on New Year’s Eve.

– Stores are closed on New Year’s Day. The state statute requires that stores be closed on Sundays and most holidays, which includes Christmas, New Year’s, and Thanksgiving. Sales are state-controlled. So you typically only have until 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to purchase liquor for New Year’s Day. But call to confirm when you’re local store closes on New Year’s Eve. North Dakota: No statewide restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. Sales are only limited on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve.

No statewide restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. Sales are only limited on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve. Ohio – No statewide restrictions on New Year’s Eve or Day, so call ahead to confirm the hours since stores can be open. This is different from Christmas, when they must be closed.

No statewide restrictions on New Year’s Eve or Day, so call ahead to confirm the hours since stores can be open. This is different from Christmas, when they must be closed. Oklahoma – No statewide New Year’s restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. This is different from some other holidays, such as when alcohol sales are forbidden on Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Christmas.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. This is different from some other holidays, such as when alcohol sales are forbidden on Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Christmas. Oregon – Stores have the option of being open on all state holidays including New Year’s Eve and Day. So that means stores can be open. Call to confirm hours.

– Stores have the option of being open on all state holidays including New Year’s Eve and Day. So that means stores can be open. Call to confirm hours. Pennsylvania – Pennsylvania is stricter. Liquor sales are still limited to state-run stores. These stores are closed on New Year’s Day. Stores must be closed by 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

– Pennsylvania is stricter. Liquor sales are still limited to state-run stores. These stores are closed on New Year’s Day. Stores must be closed by 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Rhode Island – No statewide restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours.

– No statewide restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. South Carolina – No statewide restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. This is different from Christmas, when stores are closed.

– No statewide restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. This is different from Christmas, when stores are closed. South Dakota – No statewide restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours.

– No statewide restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. Tennessee – Open for New Year’s Eve but closed on New Year’s Day. Sales aren’t state-controlled, but liquor sales aren’t allowed on certain holidays. Businesses can’t “sell or give away any alcoholic beverages” on New Year’s Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving or Christmas.

– Open for New Year’s Eve but closed on New Year’s Day. Sales aren’t state-controlled, but liquor sales aren’t allowed on certain holidays. Businesses can’t “sell or give away any alcoholic beverages” on New Year’s Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving or Christmas. Texas – Closed on New Year’s Day. Sales aren’t state-controlled, but liquor stores still aren’t allowed to be open on Christmas, New Year’s or Thanksgiving. This also includes stores, bars, and restaurants. Stores can be open on New Year’s Eve, but call to confirm when they’re closing, since many close early.

– Closed on New Year’s Day. Sales aren’t state-controlled, but liquor stores still aren’t allowed to be open on Christmas, New Year’s or Thanksgiving. This also includes stores, bars, and restaurants. Stores can be open on New Year’s Eve, but call to confirm when they’re closing, since many close early. Utah – State stores closed on New Year’s Day. Alcohol greater than 4 percent is sold in state-controlled stores only. A brewery or winery could sell if it were open.

– State stores closed on New Year’s Day. Alcohol greater than 4 percent is sold in state-controlled stores only. A brewery or winery could sell if it were open. Vermont – No statewide New Year’s Eve restrictions. But liquor sales aren’t permitted from government-run stores on recognized New Year’s Day, so you’ll want to call to confirm hours.

– No statewide New Year’s Eve restrictions. But liquor sales aren’t permitted from government-run stores on recognized New Year’s Day, so you’ll want to call to confirm hours. Virginia – Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. For the first time three years ago, liquor stores were open on New Year’s Day until 6 p.m. However, you should still expect limited store hours on New Year’s Day.

– Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. For the first time three years ago, liquor stores were open on New Year’s Day until 6 p.m. However, you should still expect limited store hours on New Year’s Day. Washington – Sales are state-controlled, but there are no statewide New Year’s restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours.

– Sales are state-controlled, but there are no statewide New Year’s restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. West Virginia – No statewide New Year’s restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. This is different from Christmas, when stores are closed.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. This is different from Christmas, when stores are closed. Wisconsin – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open New Year’s Eve and Day. Call to confirm the store hours. Wyoming — Sales are state-controlled. But there are no statewide restrictions for New Year’s Eve or Day, so stores can be open. Call to confirm hours.

