‘Lost in Space’ Season 2 Review: Compelling, Binge-Worthy Story from Episode 1 to 10

The Season 2 finale of Lost in Space on Netflix was action-packed and intense. Here’s a review of that last episode. Of course, this will have spoilers for all of Season 2, including the finale.

The Stakes Felt Really & the Characters Felt Authentic

I loved this season. The dilemmas and problems they faced felt real, and the characters came across as authentic and not one-dimensional. The entire second season of Lost in Space was enjoyable to watch. I definitely recommend watching the new season if you haven’t had a chance yet. In my opinion, it might even be better than Season 1. I really enjoyed the new season and find myself already anticipating Season 3 and wishing it wasn’t going to be so far away.

Dr. Smith was a fun character yet again, but there weren’t quite as many moments as in Season 1 when I found myself wondering why people were letting her manipulate them. Yes, there was her exchange with Don West that I had trouble buying, plus the very beginning when I didn’t understand why her confession to Maureen got her locked up more thoroughly. But aside from that, pretty much everyone else made sense. The writers took time to explain why John Robinson was giving her a second chance, and they explained why Penny was taken in by her (briefly.) Sure, she was still annoying at times, but they took more effort to explain why people were giving her more chances.

The characters really grew a lot this season. Will showed a lot of maturity, recognizing that if he changes, so might the Robot and that’s not necessarily bad. Judy’s learning to take on a more adult role that she’s been preparing for all this time, and Penny’s character growth with her mom were all moments I really enjoyed. Don West was fun comedic relief, but I do wish we saw the chicken in more scenes.

And let’s not forget the cinematography. It was beautiful this season. I loved the alien planet they were on, the unique creatures they saw, and even the dinosaurs that made a special appearance. Although I don’t quite buy how Judy outran them, their scene was still engaging and gave me some fun Jurassic Park vibes.

The finale was perhaps one of the most intense episodes of the season. The Robinsons have the worst luck of pretty much any family, and if anything can go wrong with them, it will. There were some episodes earlier in the season that really drew me in as far as the action (like when they turned their ship into a mock sailboat to ride in an alien planet’s ocean.) The creativity for this season was top-notch and I loved seeing all the ideas the writers came up with for a compelling storyline.

But what was most fascinating for me were the stories about Robot (just like Season 1.) And that last episode was intense. Don’t get me wrong, I’m never truly concerned that anyone in the Robinson family is going to die. It’s a given they will all turn out OK. And sometimes that’s OK for a TV series. I don’t need that kind of intense drama in every show. But even knowing the Robinsons would end up OK, I was still on the edge of my seat for certain scenes in that finale.

Of course, I couldn’t help but wonder if it would be easier to just give the robots back their alien tech (although at this point, maybe there’s nothing they could do to stop the robots from wiping them out.) I loved the scene where they managed to freeze all the enemy robots, even with one just a hair away from Maureen Robinson. And later, the sacrifice to get Scarecrow help was a moving scene.

The show had an interesting moral too. They kept repeating the lesson that we shouldn’t just take from our friends, but we should be there to help them too. I really liked that touch and how the show displayed that level of self-awareness. If the characters are going to feel real, every decision can’t just revolve around the Robinsons. People need to push back sometimes from helping them, and they need to be willing to help others and not just act like they are the stars (even though technically they are.) I loved that realization.

Dr. Smith’s sacrifice also made great TV (although I couldn’t help but wonder if Robot was exhibiting some kind of mind control at certain points in his interactions with her.) Now fans are going to be left debating whether or not she really did die. I personally don’t think she died.

The huge decision they had to make at the end of the final episode was gut-wrenching. Molly Parker’s acting in particular really tugged at my emotions. When she broke down about having to send her children away, her raw grief was palpable.

I love how the storyline for Judy resulted in preparing her to be the captain of the children’s ship. The twist where they ended up where Grant Kelly’s ship went missing was fascinating. They told Robot to listen for human radar and instructed him that the signal from the humans would be the location of Alpha Centauri. He followed the signal, but it led them to an unexpected location.

And now I can’t wait for Season 3.