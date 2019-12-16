Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 10 Spoilers

Love & Hip Hop: New York is pulling out all the stops for its tenth season. OG cast members Chrissy Lampkin, Emily Bustamante, Olivia Longott, Jim Jones, Somaya Reece, Erica Mena, and Tahiry Jose are returning after having been away from the show for several seasons — as long as eight seasons in some cases.

Here’s what you need to know about all the season 10 drama.

Relationships Take Center Stage

In the super trailer VH1 released earlier this month, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana can be seen trying to pick up the pieces of their broken relationship, which will only be made more complicated by the return of his ex, Tahiry.

Meanwhile, Papoose is having to step it up in the parental department while Remy tries to get her new album to come together. Can he fill her mama shoes? Guess we’ll see.

And finally, Safaree Samuels and Mena are trying to plan for the arrival of their first child and also organize their wedding, but Safaree is having trouble getting past Mena’s previous relationships with Cyn and Rich Dollaz. Mena says in an interview, though, that things are going really well.

“There’s so much greatness going on in my life. … I always wanted my moment of redemption … and it’s my moment of redemption in my personal life,” says Mena. “Everyone’s always seen me be a mess with my love life. Things are just working so great for me, career and personal, that you guys get to just sit back and enjoy this fairytale that I’m living.

Chrissy and Jim Are Working Things Out

Chrissy Lampkin is back in New York after living in Miami for four years, which should prove interesting for her relationship with Jim Jones. She tells VH1 in a recent interview that being long distance was good for their relationship, so what effect will them being in such close proximity have on the relationship?

She also says that marriage and children are not in the cards for her and Jones.

“We are not married, I’m not planning a wedding. He’s just my guy, that’s just how it is. Yes, I still have a ring. He’s a part of me now, he’s my family whether we’re married or not,” says Lampkin, adding, “I used to think a wedding was important, but I think a bond is more important. A friendship is what makes that relationship last because you’re not always in love. You may always love that person, but there are times when you’re not on the same page and that friendship is what keeps you together.”

She also says that Jones has stopped bugging her about having kids because she just doesn’t want any.

“There was a time when Jimmy was on my back about children and then he kind of just understood who I was and said you know, she’s got enough love for my son, so we share him,” says Lampkin. “I love children and I take care of everybody else’s, but it’s just not necessary for me. I’m a person that feels like a child doesn’t complete me, especially with my lifestyle.”

Incarceration is Taking Its Toll

Both Juelz Santana and Mendeecees Harris will appear this season via phone conversations from prison. Kimbella is seen in the trailer struggling with taking care of her family as a single parent since Juelz is incarcerated.

Meanwhile, Mendeecees is preparing to be released after more than four years in prison, so that’s good news for Yandy and their children.

Love & Hip Hop: New York season 10 premieres Monday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

