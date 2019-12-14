Miss World Winner 2019: Who Won the Pageant?

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh has won the 2019 Miss World Pageant. She was chosen out of 130 delegates who competed for several weeks in London, taking part in six different preliminary competitions before the main event on Saturday (Dec. 14).
This 23-year-old student is studying psychology and women’s studies at Florida State University and hopes to go to medical school. Her talent is classical opera, and she says her mother is the most important person in her life because she facilitated Toni’s dream every step of the way, according to her Miss World profile.
During the main pageant event, the show introduced all of the delegates in a large opening number where each woman showed off a costume of her home country.
The show then revealed who made it into the Top 40 and how they got there via pre-recorded video packages.
The Top 40
Miss Antigua and Barbuda Taqiyyah Francis
Miss Australia Sarah Marschke
Miss Brazil Elis Miele Coelho
Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite
Miss China Li Peishan
Miss Cook Islands Tajiya Eikura Sahay
Miss Denmark Natasja Kunde
Miss England Bhasha Mukherjer
Miss France Ophely Mezino
Miss Guyana Joylyn Conway
Miss Hong Kong Lila Lam
Miss India Suman Rao
Miss Indonesia Princess Megonondo
Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh
Miss Kenya Maria Wavinya
Miss Malaysia Alexis SueAnn Seow
Miss Mexico Ashley Alvidrez
Miss Moldova Elizaveta Kuznitova
Miss Mongolia Tsevelmaa Mandakh
Miss Nepal Arushka Shrestha
Miss New Zealand Lucy Brock
Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas
Miss Paraguay Araceli Bobadilla
Miss Philippines Michelle Dee
Miss Poland Milena Sadowska
Miss Portugal Ines Brusselmans
Miss Puerto Rico Daniella Rodriguez
Miss Russia Alina Sanko
Miss Scotland Keryn Matthew
Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier
Miss Spain Maria del Mar Aguilera
Miss Thailand Narintorn Chadapattarawalrachoat
MIss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey
Miss Tunisia Sabrine Mansour
Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande
Miss Ukraine Marharyta Pasha
Miss United States Emmy Cuvelier
Miss Venezuela Isabella Rodriguez
Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh
Miss Wales Gabriella Jukes
The pageant then quickly narrowed down the field to the semifinalists, the number of which varies from year to year — there were 12 in 2018, 15 in 2017, and 11 in 2016. In 2019, there were 12 semifinalists.
The Top 12
Miss Brazil Elis Miele Coelho
Miss Cook Islands Tajiya Eikura Sahay
Miss France Ophely Mezino
Miss India Suman Rao
Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh
Miss Kenya Maria Wavinya
Miss Mexico Ashley Alvidrez
Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha
Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas
Miss Philippines Michelle Dee
Miss Russia Alina Sanko
Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh
The semifinalists were then narrowed down to the Top 5, which then did a question-and-answer portion with head judge Piers Morgan. After that, the judges deliberated while the other contestants and a children’s choir performed a rousing musical number about the world living as one.
They then revealed the winner and runners-up.
The Top 5
Winner: Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh
First runner-up: Miss France Ophely Mezino
Second runner-up: Miss India Suman Rao
Fourth and fifth are Miss Brazil Elis Miele Coelho and Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas. They do not differentiate between fourth- and fifth-runner up.
