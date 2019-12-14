Miss World Winner 2019: Who Won the Pageant?

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh has won the 2019 Miss World Pageant. She was chosen out of 130 delegates who competed for several weeks in London, taking part in six different preliminary competitions before the main event on Saturday (Dec. 14).

This 23-year-old student is studying psychology and women’s studies at Florida State University and hopes to go to medical school. Her talent is classical opera, and she says her mother is the most important person in her life because she facilitated Toni’s dream every step of the way, according to her Miss World profile.

During the main pageant event, the show introduced all of the delegates in a large opening number where each woman showed off a costume of her home country.

The show then revealed who made it into the Top 40 and how they got there via pre-recorded video packages.

The Top 40

Miss Antigua and Barbuda Taqiyyah Francis

Miss Australia Sarah Marschke

Miss Brazil Elis Miele Coelho

Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite

Miss China Li Peishan

Miss Cook Islands Tajiya Eikura Sahay

Miss Denmark Natasja Kunde

Miss England Bhasha Mukherjer

Miss France Ophely Mezino

Miss Guyana Joylyn Conway

Miss Hong Kong Lila Lam

Miss India Suman Rao

Miss Indonesia Princess Megonondo

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh

Miss Kenya Maria Wavinya

Miss Malaysia Alexis SueAnn Seow

Miss Mexico Ashley Alvidrez

Miss Moldova Elizaveta Kuznitova

Miss Mongolia Tsevelmaa Mandakh

Miss Nepal Arushka Shrestha

Miss New Zealand Lucy Brock

Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas

Miss Paraguay Araceli Bobadilla

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee

Miss Poland Milena Sadowska

Miss Portugal Ines Brusselmans

Miss Puerto Rico Daniella Rodriguez

Miss Russia Alina Sanko

Miss Scotland Keryn Matthew

Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier

Miss Spain Maria del Mar Aguilera

Miss Thailand Narintorn Chadapattarawalrachoat

MIss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey

Miss Tunisia Sabrine Mansour

Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande

Miss Ukraine Marharyta Pasha

Miss United States Emmy Cuvelier

Miss Venezuela Isabella Rodriguez

Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh

Miss Wales Gabriella Jukes

The pageant then quickly narrowed down the field to the semifinalists, the number of which varies from year to year — there were 12 in 2018, 15 in 2017, and 11 in 2016. In 2019, there were 12 semifinalists.

The Top 12

Miss Brazil Elis Miele Coelho

Miss Cook Islands Tajiya Eikura Sahay

Miss France Ophely Mezino

Miss India Suman Rao

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh

Miss Kenya Maria Wavinya

Miss Mexico Ashley Alvidrez

Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha

Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee

Miss Russia Alina Sanko

Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh

The semifinalists were then narrowed down to the Top 5, which then did a question-and-answer portion with head judge Piers Morgan. After that, the judges deliberated while the other contestants and a children’s choir performed a rousing musical number about the world living as one.

They then revealed the winner and runners-up.

The Top 5

Winner: Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh

First runner-up: Miss France Ophely Mezino

Second runner-up: Miss India Suman Rao

Fourth and fifth are Miss Brazil Elis Miele Coelho and Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas. They do not differentiate between fourth- and fifth-runner up.

