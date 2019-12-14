Is Niall Horan Dating Anyone Now? Is He Single?

Niall Horan’s personal life has been the subject of intense speculation. The former One Direction star has been romantically linked to several female celebrities throughout his career, and the latest is his close friend Selena Gomez. Is Horan in a relationship with Gomez? Is he single? Read on to find out his current status.

Horan, 26, has confirmed that he is a single man. He set the record straight about his relationship status during a recent interview on Breakfast with Lisa, Sarah, Dan & Ben. “Do I have a girlfriend? No, I don’t,” he revealed. “[I’m] very much single, very much single.”

He also debunked the rumors about him and Gomez, explaining that they are merely friends. “It doesn’t make a difference, if I am seeing someone or they’re just a friend of mine, I’m going out with them in the media’s eyes,” Horan explained. “That’s the most annoying part, isn’t it really? You can’t even be friends with a female.”

Horan Has Confirmed That He Is ‘Very Much Single’

Gomez issued a similar denial on her Instagram Story in March. The former Disney Channel star told fans that she’s in no rush to get into another relationship, writing, “I’m not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years. I’m on God’s timing not mine.”

When asked whether he would be open to a relationship at the present time, Horan said yes, but that it wasn’t his main priority. “I’m focusing on the job at the minute but I mean, it’s not like you really ever go out of your way to properly look for it,” he reasoned. “If it comes to ya, it comes to ya and if something falls in your way or you meet someone or whatever, then fair enough.”

Horan’s last public relationship was with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld. The couple made their public debut when they attended London’s West End production of Hamilton in January 2018. Horan and Steinfeld were seen kissing outside at Los Angeles’ Saddle Ranch several months later, but a source told Us Weekly that they split up soon after.

Horan Has Adamantly Denied the Rumor That He’s Dating Selena Gomez

“They split months ago,” the source revealed in December 2018. “Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”

Horan released the single “Put a Little Love on Me,” in December 2019, though it was written a year prior and is believed to be inspired by his time with Steinfeld. He told the Sun that the track was his way of dealing with the breakup, and it became one of his favorite compositions.

“It wouldn’t be my album if it didn’t have a sad, sad, sad ballad on it. This could potentially be my favorite song I’ve ever written,” he admitted. “I’d just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens.”

Horan has not yet announced a release date for his aforementioned sophomore album.