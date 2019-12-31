Are KFC & Popeyes Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

KFC and Popeyes are both open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020, so if you’re craving a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken or some famous Louisiana-style chicken over the holiday, you’re in luck. Both KFC and Popeyes generally only close on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday each year, and KFC also closes for Thanksgiving.

Although both chicken chains typically remain open on New Year’s Eve and Day, some stores may have reduced (or even extended) hours, so we always recommend contacting your local branch to double check their holiday hours before heading out to grab a bite to eat.

Keep reading for details on the holiday hours and schedules for both KFC and Popeyes:

Both Chicken Chains Remain Open for Most Major Federal Holidays Each Year, Excluding Christmas Day & Easter Sunday

KFC is usually open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Meanwhile, Popeyes’ opens at either 10 or 10:30 am., and the store is typically open until at least 10 p.m., although the hours for both chicken restaurants likely differ depending on your location. You can find the hours and locations for your local KFC restaurant here, and Popeyes here.

According to Store Holiday Hours, KFC only closes down for three major federal holidays each year: Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. Popeyes on the other hand, only closes on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday, according to the site. Most Popeyes’ restaurants have varied hours on Thanksgiving, as select stores offer deals on take-home meals during the holiday.

Both chains generally remain open for most other major (and minor) holidays throughout the year, although the hours may be reduced for certain larger holidays. Here’s the full list of holidays KFC and Popeyes stays open for, according to SHH:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

You can find a list of Popeyes’ offers by clicking here, and KFC deals here, although the deals and offers are subject to change depending on your location.

Popeyes Has Been in Business Since 1972 & KFC For More Than 70 Years

Popeyes was founded in 1972 and has more than 40 years of history in the food industry, according to the company history on the Popeyes website. “Popeyes owes its beginnings to entrepreneur and culinary innovator, Al Copeland. With one small restaurant and a big idea, Copeland introduced the New Orleans–style fried chicken that has now made the brand famous throughout the world. Popeye culinary heritage is built upon the rich Cajun and creole flavor profiles that are unmistakably Louisiana.”

The site continues, “We continuously draw upon and celebrate this heritage to inspire new, authentic menu creations the world craves. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items. This unique and flavorful food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants, with over 2,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.”

KFC has been around for more than 70 years, and still uses a select number of secret herbs and spices to give it that special, world-famous chicken taste the chain is known for. The restaurant lists a short history on the KFC website, which reads, “KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the few brands in America that can boast a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook who created a soon-to-be world-famous recipe more than 70 years ago, a list of secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of the door to his kitchen.”