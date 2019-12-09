‘Rick and Morty’: Hi-C Ecto Cooler Juice Box from 1989 Is Real

On Season 4 Episode 4 of Rick and Morty, Rick got really excited about an Ecto Cooler Juice Box from 1989 made by Hi-C. Well, you might be interested to learn that it’s real. Could this be the next Szechuan Sauce for Rick and Morty fans? There are actually ways you can get your hands on it (sort of) today.

That Ecto Cooler Juice Box Is Real

Yes believe it or not, that Ecto Cooler juice box from Hi-C that Rick found in the dragon’s cave is actually real. Rick was very excited about an authentic 1989 version of the juice box, and it really did exist back in 1989.

Apparently, Ecto Coolers were super popular in the 1980s, according to Mental Floss. The beverage was green colored and was part of a big marketing push for Ghostbusters advertising. Ecto Cooler was originally a product tie in to the animated series called The Real Ghostbusters. You can see an ad below for it:

It was a big success and was even sold 10 years after the series ended. But there were some strange incidents revolving around the drink’s marketing, Mental Floss noted. It was originally created as a renaming of Hi-C’s Citrus Cooler, but green. The drink was later reimagined as Shoutin’ Orange Tangergreen.

Believe it or not, 1989 Ecto Cooler juice boxes still sell on eBay. A sealed one is currently being offered for $350. An empty box is being offered for $325.

Here’s a video of someone in 2017 drinking a 24-year-old juice box. This is not recommended at home.

In 2016, Hi-C brought back the Ecto Cooler after being gone for 15 years, Coca Cola shared. (This article says it was first introduced in 1987.) It was brought back on May 30 to go along with the new Ghostbusters. It was sold in the old juice box size and in cans.

It didn’t stay around forever, but you can still find the 2016 version for much cheaper than the 1980s version. You can even find these sometimes on Amazon. It’s currently not available, but you can ask to be emailed when it’s back.

If you want to make one today, there’s a recipe shared in this video below.

In fact, a search on YouTube will reveal all kinds of Ecto-Cooler recipes that you can try.

The latest episode of Rick and Morty was called Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty. It was a really funny episode with two main stories: one about a dragon and one about the adventures of Jerry and a talking cat. The episode is going to leave people talking for a long time.

Although the Ecto-Cooler wasn’t one of the main parts of the episode and certainly didn’t stand out like the Szechuan Sauce did, it was still an item that Rick seemed really excited about when he stumbled upon it. Maybe we’ll see the drinks released again officially one day in the future.

Next week’s episode, Episode 5, is called “Rattlestar Ricklactica.” One can only hope this has something to do with Battlestar Galactica. The description reads: “Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”