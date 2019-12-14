‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5: Date, Title, Videos & Theories

Season 4 Episode 5 of Rick and Morty is premiering on Sunday, December 15 after a dragon and cat-themed episode that fans are still talking about. Here are some videos and details about S4E5, along with what we know so far about the Season 4 schedule in general. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of trailer videos, episode descriptions, and theories about what will happen in Episode 5.

Episode Title, Date & Details

Season 4 Episode 5 airs on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Central.) It will air on Adult Swim. It’s called “Rattlestar Ricklactica.” This is a reference to the TV series Battlestar Galactica (technically there have been more than one, including a classic series and then an amazing one that aired on Syfy.)

It’s not clear if the episode title will have anything to do with the show’s contents or not. “One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty” had little to do with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. But “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty” had a lot to do with the content of the episode. For one, the theme of something with claws hoarding items relates well to the idea of dragons.

The description for Rattlestar Ricklactica reads: “Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.” That description doesn’t give a lot away either, unfortunately.

If the episode has anything to do with its title, then maybe we’ll revisit the robot wars that Rick saw in an earlier episode of the season. Battlestar Galactica is about robots that humans created gaining sentience and trying to wipe out all of humanity. It’s an intense series, and the reboot that aired on Syfy is a lot more intricate than that description. If you haven’t seen it, you really should.

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. It will air live on Adult Swim on TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use if you want to test the services.) If you have a cable login, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but Adult Swim will not be providing Episode 4 for free for people who don’t have a cable login. Netflix will not be showing the series in the U.S., and Hulu will only have the episode on Hulu Live, not on Hulu’s regular streaming service.

Episode 5 Videos & Details

Although Adult Swim hasn’t released an official trailer on its YouTube channel, there are plenty available on YouTube that you can watch, including the video below.

Rick And Morty Season 4 Episode 5 (preview)Guys this is the last episode of this block 2019-12-09T05:02:29.000Z

So far, we don’t even have any details about the voice cast for Sunday night’s episode. And we don’t know much about the content based on this trailer. Morty gets attacked by a space snake, but that’s about all we know for now.

Adult Swim posted the same trailer on Facebook and simply wrote: “Yes, there are snakes in space. New Rick and Morty this Sunday at 11:30pm.”

The only scene from the Season 4 trailer that we haven’t seen yet was the part immediately after Morty was bitten by the snake in the trailer for the episode. It was the scene that looked like this:

So it looks like there will be some pretty big repercussions for Morty being bitten by that snake.

Adult Swim also released a new scene on Facebook on Saturday from Episode 5. It seems to take place right before Morty’s bitten.

Some people are hoping that the title “Rattlestar Ricklactica” is somehow a reference to the Citadel of Ricks and possibly an Evil Morty episode before the hiatus between the two halves of the season. But fans have been hoping for an Evil Morty episode every week and it hasn’t happened yet.

We will update this story if more trailers or videos for the episode are released.

Season 4 Schedule

Now that Episode 5 is airing, we don’t have a lot to go on in terms of what’s next for the schedule of Season 4. It’s hard to believe that we’re already at the halfway point.

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season, but Adult Swim hasn’t released titles or descriptions for the second half of the season yet. Justin Roiland confirmed when Season 4 premiered, in the tweet below, that there will indeed be 10 episodes this season. He wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

There are still a few fans out there that think Episode 5 is the finale for the season, but it’s not. It’s just likely the midseason finale.

More than likely, we’ll be expecting a holiday hiatus after Episode 5 and then the last five episodes will return sometime in 2020. But this hasn’t been confirmed yet by Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Trailer | adult swim

