Rick Leventhal, Kelly Dodd’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Kelly Dodd, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County, recently got engaged to her boyfriend Rick Leventhal. The couple shared their happy news on November 13, 2019.

On Instagram, Dodd shared a selfie featuring her 4-carat engagement ring and new fiance Leventhal, writing in the caption “I can’t believe I just got engaged !! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.” Leventhal shared the same photo, writing “Dreams do come true.”

Here’s what you need to know about Kelly Dodd’s fiance Rick Leventhal:

1. Leventhal Is a Senior Correspondent for the Fox News Channel

According to Rick Leventhal’s bio on Fox News’s website, he joined the Fox News network as a correspondent in 1997 and is currently working as a senior correspondent for the channel.

Leventhal has been a part of major live news coverage for the network, both in New York City and abroad, covering stories including the deadly Paris attacks in November 2015, the Boston Marathon bombing, and the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. To Leventhal’s credit, Fox writes “On September 11th, 2001, he was one of the first reporters on the scene at the World Trade Center and the first to go live before the Twin Towers fell to the ground. Later that year, he traveled to Bahrain and Afghanistan to cover the launch of the War on Terror, and in 2011 he contributed to the 10-Year Commemoration of 9/11.”

2. Leventhal Is a Father & Has Two Daughters

Leventhal has two adult daughters. According to The Daily Dish, his oldest daughter, Veronica, is a 28-year-old licensed social worker; she works for the Legal Aid Society of NYC. His younger daughter, Shoshana is a 23-year-old college student.

Kelly also has a daughter, 13-year-old Jolie, from her previous marriage to Michael Dodd. According to Bravo TV, when Kelly and Rick got engaged, Jolie still hadn’t met her mom’s new fiance in person. During BravoCon, Dodd told Page Six “She hasn’t met Rick yet but she sees him on FaceTime. So she’s met him, but she hasn’t properly met him.”

3. Leventhal Lives in New York City

While Kelly famously lives in Orange County, California, her fiance Rick Leventhal lives and works in New York City. Since their engagement, fans have been wondering if that means that a move is on the horizon so that the couple no longer has to be long-distance; if so, which cost will Kelly and Rick choose to live on? Back in September, Dodd teased in an Instagram story that she wanted to move in with Rick in New York City, saying “Very nice view, Rick Leventhal. I’m moving in!”

At BravoCon, Entertainment Weekly reported that Dodd is considering moving to New York, and bringing her daughter Jolie with her. She said “I would like Jolie to come to high school out here, on the East Coast.” If fans of RHOC are wondering what that would mean for Dodd and her role on the reality show, Ramona Singer from RHONY suggested that Dodd switch casts and join The Real Housewives of New York: “Absolutely, I already texted Andy, ‘I’m with Kelly right now. I’m seeing her ring. I love her, I adore her. If she moves to New York, can she be a new Housewife?'”

4. Rick Started Dating Kelly in August 2019

On August 2019, People reported that Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal were dating. Dodd confirmed the news, telling People “We met in the Hamptons. It’s new, we haven’t even had sex. But he’s already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did.”

Previously, Kelly had been dating plastic surgeon Brian Reagan, but the two officially ended their on-again-off-again relationship on August 3. Dodd announced the split with an Instagram post that coyly let Leventhal know that she was back on the market, so it’s no surprise they started dating shortly after the breakup went public. In the caption, she wrote “@drbreagan_plastic_surgeon posted that we broke up… I’m deeply saddened and I only wish him the best!! Good luck, you are a talented surgeon!! I loved you deeply! See @RickLeventhal we broke up.”

Leventhal Was Married Twice Before Proposing to Kelly

Kelly and Rick’s wedding will not be a first for either of them. Kelly Dodd was married to Michael Dodd in 2006 and the two were married for 11 years before splitting in 2017.

Rick has been married twice before. He was first married to Penny Daniels, the mother of both of his children; Penny, like Rick, was a TV reporter. Then, for 9 months from 2016 to 2017, Leventhal was married to professional poker player Beth Shak.