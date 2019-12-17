Alyssa Tosti, Ricky Duran’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alyssa Tosti is the girlfriend of “The Voice” finalist Ricky Duran. The 26-year-old Tosti and the 30-year-old Duran have been dating for more than a year, according to Tosti’s Instagram page. Duran has posted several times on social media about how much his girlfriend means to him.

He wrote in July, “When you follow your intuition for long enough, everything falls into place. So happy I met this girl.”

Duran is one of four finalists competing in the two-night finale on NBC’s “The Voice.” He is representing Blake Shelton’s team. During the finale on December 16, he dedicated his second song, an original called “A Woman Like Her,” to Tosti and said he would be singing to her as she watched from the audience.

Here’s what you need to know about Ricky Duran’s girlfriend Alyssa Tosti:

1. Alyssa Tosti Suffered a Stroke the Night Before Duran’s ‘Blind Audition’ on the ‘The Voice’ & He Dedicated a Song to Her During the Top 13 Round

During Ricky Duran’s performance in the “Top 13” round of “The Voice,” he dedicated his song, “You Are the Best Thing” by Ray Lamontagne to his girlfriend. He also told the story prior to his performance about how she had dealt with a major health scare before he tried out for the singing competition.

“Before my blind audition, I got a call from my sister saying that Alyssa had to be rushed to the hospital. She was having a stroke. Luckily, she got out of surgery and she made a full recovery,” Duran said during the show, holding back tears. He said he picked the Lamontagne song because of all the support he has received from Tosti.

Duran’s girlfriend was later able to come to Los Angeles to watch him perform in person, according to the singer’s Instagram profile.

Duran has suffered through multiple tragedies in his life. Both of his parents died within the past seven years. His mother, Odette, died of cancer in 2018, and his father, Ricardo Sr., died by suicide in 2012.

“There are some really inspiring messages I get from people who have gone through similar situations. I just love that my story and my voice can be an inspiration to others in a positive light, to keep pushing and keep believing in yourself,” Duran told The MetroWest Daily News.

2. She Also Grew Up in Massachusetts

Alyssa Cora Tosti grew up in Douglas, Massachusetts. She graduated from Douglas High School, where she was a soccer star.

Ricky Duran grew up in North Grafton, Massachusetts, and later lived in Shrewsbury. Both are not far from Worcester, where he has been a longtime part of the music scene.

3. Tosti Played Soccer at Nichols College & Graduated With a Business Degree

After high school, Tosti also played soccer at Nichols College. She graduated from Nichols in 2015 with a degree in business administration and management.

Tosti has worked as a sales team manager for a healthcare staffing company and as a lead account manager for a consulting company.

4. She Moved With Duran to Austin to Help Him Pursue His Career in Music

Tosti moved with Ricky Duran to Austin, Texas, in 2019 so he would be in a better position to pursue his career in music.

After he rose to the top of the top 40 rock songs in the U.S. on the iTunes chart, Tosti wrote on Facebook, “Just when I thought I couldn’t be more proud of you 🥰 This is just the beginning baby. … It’s so amazing to watch you succeed like this 😍”

On Instagram on November 22, Tosti wrote, “What a crazy year this has been. Thank you for bringing so much light back into my life @rickyduran ✨ Happy Anniversary Baby.”

5. Tosti Has Been One of Duran’s Biggest Cheerleaders Throughout His Run on ‘The Voice’

Alyssa Tosti has used social media to push her boyfriend to the top of season 17 of “The Voice.” In a November post on Facebook, Tosti wrote, “How does someone look this good 👀 if I didn’t know you and wasn’t dating you, I’d vote for you just for those dimples!”

She wrote in another November post, “Ricardo Duran needs all your votes!! Tell your friends and tune in tonight. As always, his performance isn’t one you’ll want to miss. 🤘🏼”

