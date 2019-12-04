Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2019 Performers & Performances

The annual Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony is always full of the hottest music acts ready to usher in the holiday season with lively or emotional carols and popular songs — and the 2019 Christmas in Rockefeller Center event is no different this year. NBC has secured a top-notch lineup of singers and dancers to entertain the spectators and viewers before lighting the 77-foot-tall Norway spruce that will stand in Rockefeller Plaza until mid-January.

The star-studded lineup includes The Voice coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani, sibling song-and-dance team Derek & Julianne Hough, rocker Jon Bon Jovi, Glee alum Lea Michele, country singer Brett Eldredge, Broadway superstar Idina Menzel, classic rock band Chicago, Grammy-winning singer Ne-Yo, professional a capella group Straight No Chaser, the Broadway cast of Mean Girls and its screenplay/book writer Tina Fey, and two stars of NBC’s midseason drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Skylar Astin and Alex Newell.

THere’s no word yet on just what songs everyone will be performing, but it’s probably a safe bet that the Mean Girls cast is doing the iconic “Rockin’ Around the Pole” number from the movie and Broadway show.

NBC Is Your Home for the Holidays (Promo)

There will also be the annual performance by the iconic Radio City Rockettes and special appearances by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and Saturday Night Live cast members Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Kenan Thompson.

In a preview video, the TODAY show revealed the story behind the 2019 Rockefeller Christmas Tree, a 77-foot-tall Norway spruce from Orange County, New York. The 12-ton tree was delivered on Saturday, Nov. 9 and its arrival in midtown Manhattan was a long time coming.

Carol Schultz, who donated this year’s tree, tells TODAY that she planted the tree in 1959 and always told it, “You’re going to be up in Rockefeller Center someday and you’re going to be a beautiful tree when you get older … when I see the tree lit up I’m probably going to cry. My hope is that it’ll bring happiness to people and I hope they enjoy it.”

The Story Behind The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree | TODAY

In the video, the weekend TODAY anchors also highlight just how careful the event organizers are with the tree, wrapping each individual branch in twine before bundling the tree up for the two-hour trek to New York City.

The 87th annual Rockefeller tree lighting airs live Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

