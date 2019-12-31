Starbucks New Year’s Eve Hours 2019-2020

New Year’s Eve is here, and if you’re looking to grab a coffee as a pick-me-up on Tuesday morning, you should know that Starbucks hours will vary by location.

Heavy.com reached out to Starbucks, and the company wrote back with a statement that read, “We are happy to welcome customers on New Year’s Eve in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.” Use this Starbucks store locator to check the hours of your local Starbucks coffee store on New Year’s Eve.

Heavy.com also reached out to multiple individual Starbucks stores in New York City, and they informed us that while some locations will be running from 6am to 6:30pm on Tuesday, others will be staying open until 9pm. In Chicago, a Starbucks employee shared that stores will be closing at 8pm. And in Los Angeles, a Starbucks employee said that the coffee chain will be closing at 6:30pm, but will open at a normal time.

Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Drinks

Pop-Up Parties are here! 🥳 We're celebrating you with a free tall espresso beverage from 1-2pm at select U.S. stores through 12/31. See where today's parties are at https://t.co/va1gp3jIeY, and check back tomorrow for new locations. pic.twitter.com/dpapcfEpaz — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 27, 2019

Starbucks writes, “Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day.”

If you’re a caffeine nut, it’s worth noting that Starbucks is giving away free drinks at more than 200 stores across the country each day starting on Friday, December 27. According to Business Insider, these “pop-up parties” will last until 2pm local time on Tuesday, December 31. That adds up to 1,000 Starbucks parties across the span of five days. From 1-2pm, you can get a free handcrafted espresso drink.

To find out if there’s a participating pop-up near you, click here.

Business Insider writes, “Starbucks said customers who visit participating stores during the pop-up parties would receive a free tall handcrafted espresso drink, including options such as lattes, Peppermint Mochas, and Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mochas.” Each customer is limited to one free drink– hot or iced.

To find out where Tuesday’s pop-up locations will be, click here.

Holiday Drinks at Starbucks

Us right about now… pic.twitter.com/4YA1WKnIAd — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 24, 2019

On November 7, Starbucks introduced their holiday drinks with a number of other seasonal menu items.

Some of those drinks include a peppermint mocha, a toasted white chocolate mocha, a caramel brulee latte, a chestnut praline latte, and an eggnog latte. Their holiday food menu items include a holiday turkey and stuffing panini, cranberry bliss bar, sugar plum cheese danish, snowman cookie, gingerbread loaf, and a peppermint brownie cake pop. This year marked the 17th consecutive year of seasonal menu items.

In early November, Starbucks also came back with their signature holiday cups. This year, the coffee chain released a line of reusable cups. If you bring a reusable cup into participating locations, you get $0.10 off your beverage order.

If there isn’t a Starbucks nearby, you have other options when it comes to New Year’s coffee. Most Dunkin’ Donuts stores will be open on New Year’s Day, with exact hours of operations changing by location. Use this store locator to check out the hours of a Dunkin’ Donuts near you.

McDonald’s will also be open on New Year’s Eve, as will Arby’s. So, if a cup of joe is what you’re craving, be sure to check out the multiple locations in your area.

