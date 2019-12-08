Steve Harvey Is Back Hosting the Miss Universe 2019 Pageant

For the fifth consecutive year, Steve Harvey is hosting the Miss Universe pageant on FOX. As if this comedian, actor, talk show host, game show host, radio personality, and father of seven children doesn’t have enough to do already, he is once again taking the stage with nearly 100 beautiful, worldly women to help crown Miss Universe 2019.

In a recent behind-the-scenes segment from Family Feud where Harvey answers audience questions, someone asked him if he would ever host Miss Universe again and he chuckled and said of course.

“Why, is that a problem?” Harvey joked. “Y’all thought since I f*cked the name up that was it? Guess you figure when you f*ck it up one time, I’m surprised they keep having your stupid *ss back,” Harvey deadpanned.

The comedian is referencing his infamous gaffe in 2015 when he announced the wrong name during the big moment where he was crowning the winner. Harvey said that Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez was the winner — she even did a walk-and-wave, reveling in her win. But then Harvey had to come out and apologize and reveal that Miss Colombia was actually first runner-up and the winner was Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach.

Harvey subsequently welcomed Wurtzbach on his talk show and apologized profusely for the mistake.

“I’m truly sorry, I wish we all could have gotten it right that night,” said Harvey at the time, adding that he was receiving death threats and harassment online after his mistake.

“Don’t beat yourself up for this anymore,” says Wutzbach. “Move forward, let’s just be happy.”

Later, Harvey and Gutierrez were visibly emotional when they sat down together to talk about what happened.

“After all that happened, the only thing I wanted to do was be with my family and take a rest from everything that I went through. It took time because I couldn’t stop thinking [about it] … it was like a nightmare,” said Gutierrez.

“I just want to say how sorry I am. I’m beyond sorry for what happened that night,” said Harvey.

The gaffe didn’t stop the Miss Universe organization from supporting Harvey. He has hosted every year since the famous debacle.

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant airs live Sunday (Dec. 8) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

