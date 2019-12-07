‘Steven Universe Future’ Schedule: What Time & Channel Does It Premiere Tonight?

The premiere of Steven Universe Future is here and we can’t wait to see what the Cartoon Network has in store for us. You won’t want to miss a minute tonight so you’re not spoiled by the Internet tomorrow. When does Steven Universe Future start, what channel is it on, how can you watch it, and what’s the schedule for upcoming episodes? Read on below for more details about tonight’s premiere.

‘Steven Universe Future’ Premieres Tonight

DATE: Saturday, December 7, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Steven Universe Future will air premiere tonight on the Cartoon Network in the U.S. To find what channel the Cartoon Network is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the Cartoon Network (TOON) is on in your region.

EPISODES 1-4 PREMIERE TIME: Episode 1 will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern/7p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific if you’re watching on TV. (If you’re watching online on the West Coast, you’ll be able to watch at the same time as the rest of the U.S. at 5 p.m. Pacific. But if you’re watching on TV on the West Coast, you’ll have to wait until 8 p.m. Pacific.)

Episode 2 will air immediately after at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, followed by Episode 3 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, and then Episode 4 at 8:45 p.m. Eastern.

LIVE STREAM:

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.)

‘Steven Universe Future’ Preview & Schedule

First Look | Steven Universe Future | Cartoon Network

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series and comes with a new opening sequence, Polygon shared. The first four episodes air on Saturday, December 7 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. They include the following titles, with episode descriptions reported by ComicBook.com.

Little Homeschool: “Welcome to Little Homeschool, a place on earth where Gems from all over the universe can come learn how to live together peacefully! But there’s one Gem who refuses to attend.”

Guidance: “Amethyst has been helping Little Homeschool Gems find jobs on the boardwalk, but Steven isn’t sure about her approach.”

Rose Buds: “Steven gets a surprise visit from some old friends, and an even more surprising introduction to some new ones.”

Volleyball: “Steven is determined to help Pink Diamond’s original Pearl heal the scar on her face.”

Each episode is 15 minutes long, which in turn will lead to a full hour of new Steven Universe Future content.

The Future Is Here | Steven Universe | Cartoon Network

On December 14, two new episodes will air: Bluebird and A Very Special Episode

Then on December 21, two more episodes will air: Snow Day and Why So Blue?

Finally, two more episodes will air on December 28: Little Graduation and Prickly Pair.

By the way, if you’re checking the TV Guide listings for tonight, you might see a listing for 6 p.m. Eastern called “The Steven Universe The Kaiju Car.”

What in the world is this listing?? The Kaiju Car? 2 hours? Movie/Comedy? Steven Universe? pic.twitter.com/s6nsqNMAJz — Master of Butts (@thebuttmaster) December 7, 2019

This appears to be a mistake or a mistype, and might be an accidental combination of Steven Universe with Infinity Train’s episode “Kaiju Car.” You might want to check in to the Cartoon Network at that time just in case, but it’s more than likely just an error and nothing new is airing at that time. But of course, it doesn’t hurt to check. On Reddit, Pearl_Rabbit wrote: “Mine did almost the same thing. Last weekend when Cartoon Network showed the Steven Universe Movie again the guide on my tv called it ‘Steven Universe the Movie the Tiny Wizard Car.’ Glad to know my tv isn’t the only one that thinks Steven is a car!”