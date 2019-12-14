‘Steven Universe Future’ Schedule: What Time & Channel Are Tonight’s New Episodes?

Episodes 5 and 6 of Steven Universe Future are airing tonight on Cartoon Network. You won’t want to miss a minute tonight so you’re not spoiled by the Internet tomorrow. When does Steven Universe Future start, what channel is it on, how can you watch it, and what’s the schedule for upcoming episodes? Read on below for more details about Episodes 5 and 6 and what to expect next on the schedule.

‘Steven Universe Future’ Episodes 5 & 6 Will Premiere Tonight

DATE: Saturday, December 14, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Steven Universe Future will air Episodes 5 and 6 tonight on the Cartoon Network in the U.S.

To find what channel the Cartoon Network is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the Cartoon Network (TOON) is on in your region.

EPISODES 5-6 PREMIERE TIME: Episode 5 will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern/7p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific if you’re watching on TV. (If you’re watching online on the West Coast, you’ll be able to watch at the same time as the rest of the U.S. at 5 p.m. Pacific. But if you’re watching on TV on the West Coast, you’ll have to wait until 8 p.m. Pacific.)

Episode 6 will air immediately after at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

This week there are only two new episodes instead of the four we enjoyed last week. After they air, reruns of the first two episodes will air again.

LIVE STREAM:

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.)

‘Steven Universe Future’ Preview & Schedule

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series and comes with a new opening sequence. The first four episodes aired last week, and tonight episodes 5 and 6 will air. They include the following titles, with episode descriptions reported by ComicBook.com.

Episode 5: Bluebird — “Steven questions the motives of a mysterious fusion that suddenly shows up at his house.”

Episode 6: A Very Special Episode — “Rainbow Quartz 2.0 promised to hang out with Onion the same day Sunstone scheduled a home safety Geminar! How can Steven be in two places, and two fusions, at once?”

Each episode is 15 minutes long, which in turn will lead to 30 minutes of new Steven Universe Future content.

Then on December 21, two more episodes will air: Snow Day and Why So Blue?

Finally, two more episodes will air on December 28: Little Graduation and Prickly Pair.

Here are some videos from Steven Universe Future shared by The Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel.

Study With Connie | Chilltoons | Steven Universe | Cartoon Network

On Reddit, one viewer commented about the video above, “She’s become a living meme.” Another viewer just wrote: “GENIUS.”

Jasper vs Steven | Steven Universe Future | Cartoon Network

Welcome to Little Homeschool | Steven Universe Future | Cartoon Network

And this is the first look for the new season that was shared before the big premiere last week.

First Look | Steven Universe Future | Cartoon Network

Fans are excited that Steven Universe Future is back and can’t wait to see more. Thankfully, after this week there are still two weeks of new episodes on the schedule for this month. After that, it’s unclear what’s happening next.

