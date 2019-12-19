‘Survivor’ Season 39 Winner: Who Won the Finale Tonight?

After 39 days, so many idols, some emotional Tribal Councils, and the first-ever removal from the game for inappropriate behavior, the winner of Survivor: Island of the Idols is Tommy Sheehan, by a vote of eight to two. He credits his win with being so social that everybody told him things all game.

“I was very open and real with people and when you’re real with people, they’re real with you too. So people were telling me they found an idol, they were telling me they had an advantage, people told me everything and then it was me saying, ‘Let’s mix this up’ and doing what I wanted with it,” says Sheehan.

The final three came down to Tommy, Noura Salman, and Dean Kowalski. Noura got there by winning the final immunity and she chose to take Tommy with her to the finals, then Dean made the final three by winning the fire-making challenge against fourth-place finisher Lauren Beck.

Dean received two votes to win, from Aaron and Elizabeth. Noura didn’t receive any votes and that’s not a huge surprise after seeing how the jury questions went.

It was clear based on the jury’s questions that they were split between Tommy and Dean; it did not seem like anybody was thinking about voting for Noura. They wanted to hear what everyone’s strategies were and Noura didn’t have a great answer, which everybody pounced on. The jury basically dismissed her out of hand right at the jump because they think her “strategy” was all emotions and was all over the map.

As the questioning went on, Tommy managed to assert himself fairly well by saying he didn’t want to betray Janet Carbin or Lauren Beck, but he knew they were bigger social threats than he was and he had to keep them around as targets, then get rid of them before the end. He made a good “social game” argument.

Dean, meanwhile, argued that he outplayed Tommy by winning immunity and finding advantages. But his game blew up a bit when the jury caught him in a lie. He said the ethical line he wouldn’t cross was making a final three deal with someone and not following through with it, but then it came out that he made final deals with several of the jury members. That might have sabotaged his whole jury argument.

