When Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 7 Air? [Release Date & Time]

The newest episode of The Mandalorian is arriving early this week and you might just want to stay up and catch it live, no matter how early in the morning it’s airing. But just how long do you have to wait until Episode 7 of The Mandalorian is live on Disney Plus and you get to see Baby Yoda again before the new Star Wars movie premieres? You’ll be able to watch the newest episode very late tonight or any time tomorrow. Read on for more details about the latest and greatest installment in the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus. But when can you watch the newest episode? This article will have spoilers for Episodes 1 through 6.

Episode 7 of ‘The Mandalorian’ Should Be Live Between 3:05 AM -3:30 AM Eastern on Wednesday, December 18

Episode 7 of The Mandalorian is releasing early this week. Rather than airing on Friday like it normally would, it will be live on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 18, a full two days early. This is because they will be showing a sneak peek of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during the new episode. The new Star Wars movie premieres on December 20, which would normally be The Mandalorian‘s next premiere date.

Episode 7 is expected to release on Disney Plus on the same time frame that new episodes normally air: sometime between 3:05 a.m. Eastern and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, December 18. That’s between 2:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, and between 12:05 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific on December 18.

If you’re not seeing it yet, it’s just because it may take some time for it to show up on all devices. Heavy observed that both Episode 5 and 6 were available on desktop by 3:05 a.m. but neither showed up on the Apple TV app until around 3:15 a.m. Eastern. Sometimes it takes a while for a new episode to show up on all devices and apps, and sometimes you’ll need to restart your device for the episode to appear. On November 29, Episode 4 was available everywhere by 3:24 a.m. Eastern.

Disney Plus releases its new episodes just after 3 a.m. Eastern, but the exact time varies a bit from week to week, which is why we’re including a time frame window rather than a specific time. There’s always a chance it will release later than 3:30 a.m. Eastern this week because of the special release date, but so far this has been the release window that Disney has followed.

Some viewers said that for Episode 2, the new episode didn’t show up for them until about 3:24 a.m. Eastern on the Disney Plus app, even though desktop users said they saw the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern. Others said the show appeared on their phone but not on their computer. Then the same thing happened for Episode 3. Heavy did not see Episode 3 on the app or on the website as of 3:14 a.m. Eastern. But by 3:20 a.m. Eastern, the episode was available everywhere.

In conclusion, if you log into Disney+ and don’t see the new episode right at 3:05 a.m. Eastern, it should be there within about 30 minutes if Disney follows the same schedule it has used before. Sometimes you’ll need to restart the device you’re using to see the new episode.

‘The Mandalorian’ Schedule

You can only watch The Mandalorian on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

There will be eight episodes in Season 1. Here’s a look back at the schedule we’ve enjoyed this season:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Wednesday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 (season finale)

The season finale will air between Christmas and New Year’s on December 27. So there will be a long wait between Episode 7 and 8.

Looking Back on What We’ve Learned So Far

Here’s a look back on the season, with spoilers for Episodes 1-6.

Up until this series, Yoda’s species hasn’t been discussed much. We don’t even know his species’ name, which is why everyone calls the new character Baby Yoda or The Child. The baby is actually 50 years old and fans aren’t even sure who its parents are. The child is not Yoda himself, as he’s already lived and died by the time Baby Yoda came around.

Over the past few weeks, we have learned a lot more about the Mandalorian’s background and culture. We learned that a droid found Mando as a young child during the Purge after his parents tried to save him from destruction by other droids and the Empire. In the present day, the Mandalorian tribe helped Mando escape with Baby Yoda and not be hunted down by the Empire or other bounty hunters.

We recently saw Mando team up with another bounty hunter to defend a small village. We learned that Mando does take off his helmet to eat when he’s alone, but he never takes it off in front of another person. Mando wanted to leave Baby Yoda in the village so he could have a semblance of a normal childhood, but a tracker found him, so they had to take off again.

Then in Episode 5, Mando visited Tattooine and we enjoyed numerous Easter eggs, including the Mos Eisley cantina and the Red Droid. Although Mando didn’t sit at the exact table where Han Solo shot Greedo, he was very close. At the end, a mysterious cloaked figure approached the fallen body of Fennec Shand, but the figure’s identity was not revealed. Some fans are hoping it’s Boba Fett, but it’s more than likely another character who will have a major role in the remainder of the season. See the top theories about this person’s identity in Heavy’s story here while you wait for The Mandalorian to premiere.

Episode 6 was essentially a heist episode (which was funny because Rick and Morty had just had a heist episode too, and a big part of The Expanse Season 4 which just released involved a heist also.) Mando’s heist went terribly wrong, but there were some great shots of him taking out other people and coming out the winner. There were also some more adorable moments with Baby Yoda, of course.

With only two episodes left to wrap up the season, it will be interesting to see where we’re taken next.

