‘The Witcher’ Episode 5 End Credits Song: ‘Last Rose of Cintra’ Lyrics & Meaning

During the end credits of Episode 5 of The Witcher, a song plays that continues to be a theme in future episodes. It’s called “The Last Rose of Cintra.” Read on to see the lyrics, hear the song again, and learn more about it. This post has spoilers through Episode 5.
‘The Last Rose of ‘Cintra Lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the Episode 5 end credits song, “The Last Rose of Cintra.”
The last rose of Cintra
Has blood upon her thorns
A forgotten tale of Elder blood
And all futures past reborn
Swirling spheres of otherness
Of hope and doom forlorn
Her path could lead to happiness
Or the end of times for all.
Ghosts of futures falling
Have saddled up to ride.
Seeking the Lion Cub of Cintra
Last living of her pride.
And every hand will reach for
The power that lies untold
The time of ax and sword is nigh
Blood-red seeds of war are sown.
So seek ye now the White Wolf
He’ll stay their wicked hand
A steel and silver burning heart
To guide through darkned lands.
Your future lies unspoken
In timeless emerald eyes
A world may burn as pages turn
Or a savior may arise.
As far as the meaning of the song, some of those become clearer as you progress through the season. The “Lion Cub of Cintra” is a reference to Ciri, the granddaughter of Queen Calanthe, who died when the Nilfgaard attacked Cintra.
Calanthe told Ciri to find The Witcher Geralt. He is the White Wolf referenced in the song who will “stay their wicked hand.” And the “time of ax and sword” is a phrase that is mentioned more frequently later in the season after Episode 5.
For those who don’t mind minor spoilers beyond Episode 5, the “time of ax and sword” refers to Ithlinne’s Prophecy. It’s an elven prophecy about the end of the world.
‘Last Rose of Cintra’ Video & Details
And here’s a video of the song:
Sonya Belousova, composer for The Witcher, wrote about “The Last Rose of Cintra” on Twitter. She said: “The Last Rose of Cintra is a spin on our two main themes – Ciri’s theme for the verse and Geralt of Rivia’s theme for the chorus, both presented within the dark and menacing soundscape of Episode 5.”
As for an official soundtrack, Belousova said that’s up to Netflix.
The Last Rose of Cintra warns about an impending war and is one of the darker songs from The Witcher. In an interview with IndieWire, Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli talked about the song.
They said they used older and sometimes ancient instruments to create an authentic soundtrack for the series. The pieces were written before shooting The Witcher series, which is more unusual for a series. The soundtrack has some of the best original music of a fantasy series since Game of Thrones, further helping cement the show as Netflix’s own Game of Thrones.