How to Watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Season 6 Reunion Online

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood returns for its season 6 reunion tonight on VH1. The reality series will recap the big dramas of the season, and check in on where each of the cast members are at in their respective lives. The season 6 reunion starts at 8/7c.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new episodes of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

VH1 is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cartel Crew episodes as they air on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Scream episodes live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Additionally, episodes of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood can be watched on VH1’s website. You’ll need a cable log-in to watch every episode, but if you don’t have that, you can sign up for Philo and use those credentials to watch on VH1’s platforms.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Love & Hip Hop Hollywood episodes live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Season 6 Reunion Preview

Urban Belle reports that the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reunion had lots of drama. Fizz had some negative words for his ex Moniece Slaughter, and things got even worse when Fizz’s current girlfriend, Apryl Jones, began to chime in. She called Moniece a “bad mom,” and criticized her for not going to enough of her son’s events. Moniece was visibly upset by the comment, and had to walk off the stage to calm herself down.

Daniel “Booby” Gibson tried to step in on Moniece’s behalf, but it only led to more drama. Fizz called out Booby and accused him of sleeping with Moniece despite having a girlfriend of his own. Both Booby and Moniece deny these claims.

There is also anticipated drama between Moniece and J-Boog. Urban Islandz reports that Moniece spilled a major secret during the reunion taping, which was that J-Boog was having a romantic relationship with Omarion’s mother Leslie Burell. Leslie has been featured on Love & Hip Hop in the past, and has been vocal about her dislike of her son’s ex. Neither J-Boog nor Leslie have commented on the rumored romance.

Ray J and his wife Princess Love have been engaged in a public feud, but fans hoping to see them address their relationship troubles will be sorely disappointed, as they already filmed their appearances for the reunion. It’s likely that their current drama will be a subplot running throughout next season.