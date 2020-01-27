AGT Champions Episode 4 Performers: Who Is Performing Tonight? 1/27/2020

America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020 airs its final quarterfinals episode of the special winter season on Monday, January 27. The official synopsis for episode 4 teases “A final group, including 10 of the competition’s most talented acts, performs for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; four acts advance, including one who receives a golden buzzer to perform in the finale.” The 4 acts that make it through tonight will join the other 12 who have made it past the quarterfinals so far.

The 10 acts performing on week 4 of the quarterfinals are Connie Talbot, Bars and Melody, Strauss Serpent, Silhouettes, JJ Pantano, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Emil Rengle, Voices of Service, Christian and Percy, and Brian King Joseph.

Ahead of episode 4 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, here’s what you need to know about the performing acts:

Connie Talbot

CONFIRMED ACT – Connie Talbot | BGT: The ChampionsSix year old Connie Talbot won the hearts of the nation when she stepped onto the BGT stage back in 2007 and now she's back to take on the world!

18-year-old Connie Talbot is from England; when she was 6 years old, she was a Britain’s Got Talent finalist. That initial success stayed with her as she released 5 albums. Last year, she competed on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, so it’s safe to say she’s taking the AGT stage to hopefully earn herself the title this time around.

Bars & Melody

Bars & Melody – Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act | Britain's Got Talent 2014Simon finally gets around to pushing his Golden Buzzer for a youthful musical duo. Bars & Melody combine cuteness and originality, charming our audience with their skills.

In 2014, Bars and Melody were judge Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer selection on Britain’s Got Talent. The pop duo, which includes rapper Leondre Devries and singer Charlie Lenehan, went on to release a debut album in 2015 that debuted at #4 on the UK charts.

Strauss Serpent

Strauss Serpent Will SHOCK YOU With His Insane Contortion! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsWHAT just happened?! The winner of Africa's Got Talent is ready to show America how contortion is done! Will Strauss Serpent freak out the judges?!

Strauss Serpent is a 23-year-old dancer and contortionist who won Africa’s Got Talent in 2018.

Ahead of episode 4’s air date, AGT released a preview clip of Strauss Serpent’s semifinals performance. The clip teases “WHAT just happened?! The winner of Africa’s Got Talent is ready to show America how contortion is done! Will Strauss Serpent freak out the judges?!”

Silhouettes

America's Got Talent – The Silhouettes – Audition – Season 6A dance troupe from Colorado wows the crowd with an innovative new spin on modern dance.

Silhouettes, the shadow dance company from Colorado, competed on America’s Got Talent season 6 and earned second place. Their mission is to help children in need, and have raised millions for charity from their performances.

JJ Pantano

OMG! 7-Year-Old JJ Pantano ROASTS The AGT: Champions Judges! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsThis kid comedian from Australia ROASTS the judges with hilarious jokes! JJ Pantano comes for Simon Cowell's lifestyle choices, Terry Crews' football skills, and Alesha Dixon's career! LOL!

JJ Pantano is a 7-year-old comedian from Melbourne, Australia. He earned a golden buzzer and made it to the finals of Australia’s Got Talent.

An early release clip of JJ Pantano’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions shows the hilarious young performer fearlessly roasting each of the judges.

Sandou Trio Russian Bar

America's Got Talent – Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Las Vegas Audition – Season 6This high flying acrobatic stunt team adds a fiery twist to an already dangerous act.

The dance group Sandou Trio Russian Bar went on to perform worldwide and even appeared in the movie The Greatest Showman after competing on America’s Got Talent season 6.

Emil Rengle

Emil Rengle and Sandou Trio Russian Bar Want To INSPIRE! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsEmil Rengle is chasing his dreams after winning Romania's Got Talent! Sandou Trio Russian Bar is ready to take the stage and show that they're champions!

Emil Rengle is a 29-year-old dancer from Romania. He won Romania’s Got Talent in 2018, all while wearing high heels. He uses his platform to spread positivity when he performs all around the world.

Voices of Service

Voices of Service: Military Members Cover Rise by Katy Perry – America's Got Talent 2019Wow! The singing quartet of veterans and active duty service members perform "Rise" by Katy Perry like you've never heard it before.

AGT fans will recognize Voices of Service from the most recent season of America’s Got Talent. The quartet of veterans and active duty service members delivered consistently powerful performances during the 2019 competition and made it all the way to the finals.

Christian & Percy

Britain's Got More Talent 2017 Christian Stoinev & Percy the Acrobatic Dog from AGT Full Clip S11E

Dog trainer Christian Stoinev first appeared on the AGT stage for season 9 of the talent competition. He and his dog Scooby were finalists that season. This time around, he is competing with his dog Percy, hoping for a chance at victory.

Brian King Joseph

Brian King Joseph and Tyler Butler-Figueroa Deliver AMAZING Violin Duet – America's Got Talent 2019Light Balance Kids glows in the dark after Brian King Joseph and Tyler Butler-Figueroa Perform "Seven Rings!"

Violinist Brian King Joseph made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent season 13. His extraordinary talent is made even more impressive by the fact that he has to overcome his incurable diagnosis of neuropathy in order to play and perform.

