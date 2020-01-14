Who Wins the Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT Champions’? 1/13/2020

America’s Got Talent continues its latest season of The Champions on NBC. The series pairs the greatest performers of seasons past against one another in order to determine who will win the grand prize. The best way for performers to guarantee passage to the finals, of course, is to win the prestigious Golden Buzzer from the judges.

We will provide live updates and info on which contestant wins the Golden Buzzer during Monday night’s episode. In the meantime, here’s a recap of who won the Golden Buzzer last week.

Angelina Jordan was the recipient of last week’s Golden Buzzer. She gave a stirring rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, and the judges were so impressed that Heidi Klum opted to use her Golden Buzzer option to send her to the finals.

Jordan won the sixth season of Norway’s Got Talent at age 7, when she described herself as a “little girl with big hair and (missing) teeth.” Prior to her Queen cover, however, Johnson said that she had always wanted to sing in front of judge Simon Cowell. She did not disappoint.

Angelina Jordan Won the Golden Buzzer During Last Week’s Episode

“Everything about tonight felt like it came from you. The arrangement of the song, the simplicity of it,” Cowell exclaimed following the performance. “I’ve never heard that song in that version before. Seriously, this was an amazing performance. I don’t think you know how good you are.”

Klum echoed Cowell’s sentiments, and said, “Finally you guys are finished talking! You have no idea how hard it is for me to sit here and wait for you guys.” She then hit the Golden Buzzer and secured Jordan’s spot in the finals.

Contestants Who Win the Golden Buzzer Are Secured a Spot In the ‘AGT’ Finals

Jordan talked about the surreal experience during an interview with E! Online. “It was just amazing,” she admitted. “I cried immediately.” She also explained why she prefers to sing barefoot on stage.

“When I was around 6 years old, I see this little girl around my age. I gave my shoes to her because she had scars on her feet, and it was really cold,” she added. “So, whenever I’m on the stage I’m always reminded about all the children who don’t have any parents, clothes and shoes. She’s always in my heart.”

The ten contestants who are performing during tonight’s episode are: Ben Blaque, Boogie Storm, Collabro, Luke Islam, Marc Spellman, Marcelito Pomoy, Oz Pearlman, Puddles Pity Party, Ryan Niemiller, and Spencer Horsman.

