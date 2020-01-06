Alesha Dixon’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alesha Dixon is a judge on the second season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The singer has been in a relationship with Azuka Ononye for several years, and they have 2 children together. Dixon has spoken reverently about her life with Ononye, and how it differs from the difficult upbringing she had as a child.

“I was always a stubborn, independent child and determined to ensure that something which happened in my childhood wouldn’t ruin the quality of my adult life,” she told The Belfast Telegraph in 2012.

Here’s what you need to know about Dixon’s kids and family:

1. Dixon Met Her Partner Azuka Ononye When She Was Touring

Dixon met dancer Azuka Ononye when she was touring with Mis-Teeq. She recounted their courtship on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2016, saying that she played “hard-to-get” at first, but was forced to drop the pretense when she had surgery on her foot. “I was kind of playing hard to get for about a year,” she recalled. “And then I had the foot operation and I couldn’t walk and he was literally sleeping on the floor looking after me every day.”

Dixon said that the surgery was a blessing in disguise, as it enabled her and Ononye to get familiar with one another. “I was just looking at him thinking, ‘That is for better or for worse isn’t it.’ I looked a state, he was sleeping on the floor because I was on the couch, I couldn’t even get up the stairs,” she added. “If he can carry me to the toilet then he’s a keeper.”

While there are rumors that Dixon and Ononye secretly married in 2017, the couple have never publicly confirmed their marital status.

2. Dixon Gave Birth to Daughter Azura Sienna Ononye In 2013

Dixon gave birth to her first child, Azura Sienna Ononye, in 2013. She frequently posts photos of her daughter on Instagram, whether it be her attending a pumpkin patch or playing with her dad. You can check out Dixon’s Instagram here.

In 2018, Dixon wrote a children’s book called Lightning Girl, which tells the story of an 11-year-old superhero named Aurora Beam. She told The Evening Standard that she wrote the book specifically for Azura, so that her daughter would have a mixed-heritage superhero to idolize. “[Aurora’s] 11 years old and she’s mixed heritage,” she said. “When I look around there aren’t many characters like her. All you want as a parent is balance.”

Dixon stressed the importance of representation in children’s entertainment, and that every child should have a chance to read about characters that look like them. “I want [Azura] to read it and feel strong and know she can do whatever she wants and not put limitations on herself,” she added. “Every child needs to be able to pick up a book and feel they are reflected and see themselves in the characters. It was important children from all backgrounds felt included.”

3. Dixon Witnessed Domestic Abuse Against Her Mother When She Was a Child

BBC Dont Hit My Mum ¦ 480p [1/4]Alesha Dixon explores the trauma and fall-out from domestic violence, from a child's perspective. Alesha highlights the neglect of children at the centre of domestic violence and how, left unheard, those children can be emotionally scarred for life. Alesha witnessed her mum Beverley being beaten by her live-in boyfriend when she was very young. In this film, she meets girls and boys who have witnessed domestic violence and discovers how it affected their lives. This is a journey for Alesha as she, in parallel with her own experiences, examines what happens when relationships break down — between parents, between local authorities and between parent and child. And she looks ahead to see how those broken bonds can be healed. 2011-04-15T12:44:03.000Z

Dixon was born in Welwyn Garden City to parents Melvin Dixon and Beverly Harris. She told the Belfast Telegraph that she witnessed her mother suffer domestic abuse at the hands of her partner (Dixon’s father left when she was a toddler), and that it shaped the way she looked at the world. “It was awful to see that happening to my mum, and there’s nothing worse as a child than not being able to protect the person you love most in the world,” she recalled.

“You go into the world fearless when you come from a loving, supportive, secure family environment,” Dixon added. “But if you come from a dysfunctional family where you see aggression, violence and upset, then as a child you are going to take on a lot of those feelings yourself.”

Dixon’s experiences led her to create a documentary for the BBC titled Don’t Hit My Mum. The documentary followed the entertainer as she met with boys and girls who have also witnessed domestic violence, and explores the trauma and fall-out that results. Dixon said her mother approved of the documentary, and that she hoped it would encourage future generations of children to speak out.

4. Dixon Has Not Spoken to Her Father Melvin In Several Years

Despite her close relationship with her mother, Dixon does not stay in touch with her father Melvin. She discussed the estranged dynamic they have during a 2018 interview with Express. “I don’t speak to my dad at the moment, no. I think it’s very difficult when you don’t have a dad that lives at home with you and they have a new family,” she stated.

Dixon says that the reconnected at various points when she was a young adult, but there was always something that got in the way. “There were times he would be in my life and things would be brilliant and then for some reason – I’m not even sure myself why – the relationship breaks down,” she added.

Melvin, a retired service engineer, has also spoken about their fractured relationship. He told The Daily Mail that he has a difficult time watching his daughter on television, for it serves as a reminder of the fact that she’s not in his life anymore. He voiced similar regret over the fact that he has not gotten to meet his granddaughter.

5. Dixon’s Second Daughter Anaya Ononye Was Born In 2019

Dixon and Ononye’s second child Anaya was born in August 2019. The couple did not reveal their daughter’s name for the first few months of their life, and when they did, they included a photo of her. “Anaya Safiya,” the caption read. “7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet.”

Dixon told Hello Magazine that the secrecy was not done intentionally, and that she merely didn’t feel the need to announced her daughter’s right away. “I think for me, I don’t necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet,” she explained. “I’m the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything. I think everything in its time.”

Dixon said the name Anaya was chosen because it meant “God answered,” and the child’s middle name, Safiya, was chosen because it meant “pure.”

READ NEXT: ‘AGT Champions’ 2020 Acts: Meet the 40 Contestants