Does Bad Boys For Life Have an End Credit Scene? Bad Boys 3 Post-Credits

Bad Boys For Life, the third film in the “Bad Boys” franchise, opened in movie theaters on January 17, 2020; the movie stars Will Smith as Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett. If you’re planning on seeing Bad Boys For Life in the movie theaters, don’t leave when you think the movie’s done: Bad Boys 3 has not one, but two, end credit scenes.

BEWARE OF MAJOR PLOT SPOILERS BELOW, and stop reading now if you don’t want to know major details about what happens during Bad Boys For Life and in the post-credit content.

Just when you think the movie’s over, before the credits have even begun rolling, movie theater audiences are treated to a bonus scene. In the scene, Mike Lowrey enters the prison where Armando was put behind bars to do time for the crimes he committed throughout the movie. Talking to his formerly long-lost son, Lowrey suggests that he has a way for Armando to shorten his jail sentence and get out of prison earlier.

When that scene ends, the credits start rolling but are quickly interrupted by another short end credits scene. This one takes a more lighthearted and humorous tone, compared to the surprisingly dark tone of the film. The brief scene is a callback to an earlier scene from the movie, when Mike and Marcus are on a plane and the passenger seated next to them is overhearing their conversation.

The post-credit add-on feels like a deleted scene, with Mike and Marcus continuing their conversation before Marcus turns to the man and asks “would you f— a witch without a condom?” Of course, the man is confused and disturbed, and the viewers get a laugh because their in on the joke and know the context of Marcus’s question.

The First Post-Credits Scene Sets Up a Potential ‘Bad Boys 4’ Movie

Although the official trailer for Bad Boys For Life teased that Mike and Marcus were joining forces for “one last time,” the bonus scene between Mike and Armando suggests otherwise. Mike’s offer to Armando to get him out of jail, while not explicitly stated, seems to be a mission. If that’s the case, the fourth installment would likely be a redemption arc for Armando and an opportunity for Mike to connect with the son he never knew he had.

According to The Wrap, Sony actually ordered 2 “Bad Boys” sequels back in 2015 for 2016 and 2017 release. Of course, the first sequel didn’t come out until 2020, 4 years later, so it’s unclear if the fourth movie is still in their schedule and, if so, when they’re planning on releasing it. At this time, a fourth film has not been formally announced.

‘Bad Boys For Life’ Notable Quotes & Spoilers

The third film in the Bad Boys trilogy took a much darker turn than its predecessors. Mike was shot and almost killed by Armando, who was later revealed to be Mike’s secret love child from a past relationship with the wife of a Mexican drug cartel leader. In another assassination attempt, Armando instead shot and killed the Captain, right after a touching conversation

In spite of the movie’s dramatic twists and turns, there were a number of funny and significant lines delivered by its iconic characters. Here are some of the lines that stuck out:

– Marcus: Mike, what the hell are you doin’?

Mike: It’s called driving.

– Marcus: We’re not just black, we’re cops too.

– Mike: Teresa does not want your ass sittin’ at home gettin’ fat and breakin’ s—.

– Mike: We ride this thing ’til the wheels fall off. Bad Boys for life.

– Mike: Did you just get pig fat on my suit?

– Mike: Raids are supposed to be fun. They’re like field trips with guns.

– Rafe: Spare me the street knowledge, Grandpa.

Mike: Look, just ‘cause I f—– your mother, it don’t make me your grandpa.

– Mike: You let a Prius pass us.

– Marcus: All our lives we’ve been bad boys, alright? Now it’s time to be good men.

– Accountant: I’m gonna fast food fist f— you.

– Marcus: There’s no “i” in team.

Mike: There is an “i” in dickhead.

– Marcus: It’s like an angry white man’s basement in here.

– Marcus: Now it explains why you dress like a drug dealer.

– Marcus: Hurry. I can feel my ass cookin’.

