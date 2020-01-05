Golden Globes 2020 Time & Channel on TV

It’s nearly time for “Hollywood’s Party of the Year.” You don’t want to be late! So you’re probably wondering, what time do the Golden Globes start, and what channel is it on?

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards airs at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 5, 2020. It will be a three-hour event, airing live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais will host the awards ceremony for the fifth time. The Golden Globes is presented by NBC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Date & Time: The three-hour Golden Globes even airs at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

TV Channel: NBC has exclusive rights to the Golden Globes 2020.

Live Stream: There are many options to watch Golden Globes 2020 online without cable. Click here to see all the details about your options to watch on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device including The NBC App, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and more.

The Red Carpet: E! is hosting will air Live From the Red Carpet beginning at 6 p.m. ET. NBC’s Red Carpet coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How Long Is It? The Golden Globes is a three-hour event, so it will go until about 11 p.m. ET. But if you’re planning on setting a DVR or other device to record, be sure to set it a bit longer. Awards shows tend to go past their scheduled end time, and you don’t want to miss the conclusion of the Golden Globes.

An NBC press release said, “Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais, in his unique and legendary fashion, will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.”

The Host: Ricky Gervais is the host of the Golden Globes this year. If it seems like Ricky Gervais hosts the Golden Globes every year, you’re not far off. Gervais will be hosting for a record-breaking five times.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais, according to an NBC press release.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, according to the press release. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

“When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected,” said President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria, the press release reported. “We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!”

“In a world where many award shows are opting to go the no host route, the Golden Globes are going all in! It’s going to be a great night,” added Mike Mahan, CEO, Dick Clark Productions, according to the press release.

