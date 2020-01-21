Grammys 2020 Date & Location: When Is the Awards Show?

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards 2020 airs this Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on CBS. The show will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center and typically runs for three hours and thirty minutes, ending around 11:30 p.m. EST/10:30 p.m. CST.

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Aerosmith, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will all be performing on Sunday, alongside Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and many more. Alicia Keys will also return to host once again.

Lizzo received the most nominations this year – eight, including album, record and song of the year. Lil Nas X and Eilish are tied for second with six nods each. Artists with five nominations include Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O’Connell. You can click here for a full list of the nominations.

Here’s what you need to know about the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ahead of Sunday’s ceremony:

Alicia Keys is Hosting Once Again & Demi Lovato Will Perform for the First Time Since 2018

After hosting the 2019 Grammys, Alicia Keys is back for a second year in a row to host once more. Keys, who has raked in 15 Grammy wins of her own throughout the years, was thrilled to take the job again for the 2020 awards ceremony.

“It’s almost like a marathon: You can’t just run a marathon (once),” Keys said, according to USA Today. “I feel like now, more than ever, I’m familiar with the space on multiple levels. It’s going to be an exciting, inclusive, beautiful experience, and that’s what I want to create.”

Demi Lovato will also take the stage during Sunday’s ceremony, marking her first live performance since she was hospitalized after an alleged heroin overdose in 2018.

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” Lovato wrote on Instagram on January 14, along with the announcement. Lovato will be following up her performance at the Grammys with a rendition of the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2020 the following week.

There Will be Some Noticeable Changes This Year, Including Having a More Diverse Group of People Voting

This year’s Grammys will feature some noticeable changes, including involving more women, people of color and younger people when it comes to choosing who wins, according to the Recording Academy website.

Responding to criticism that the annual awards show has lacked some significant diversity among nominees and winners, the Recording Academy invited 900 members to join the voting body, emphasizing women, people of color and those under the age of 39 to join the committee, the website reports.

“Over the course of the last year and a half, the [Recording Academy Diversity & Inclusion] Task Force dedicated hundreds of hours of their time to conduct a thorough analysis of how the Recording Academy could do better to create a diverse and inclusive environment for all workers and music creators,” said Tina Tchen, who is Chair of the Task Force. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the impressive lineup of leaders from throughout the music industry who served on the Task Force for their tireless commitment to changing the Academy, and the industry, for the better. We are also so grateful for the full cooperation and participation of the Recording Academy at every step, and are encouraged by the commitment to change they announced today.”

Tune in Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on CBS.

