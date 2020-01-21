‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’ Cast, Release Date & More

While The CW’s original Arrowverse show Arrow may only have two episodes left, that does not mean that the CW is saying goodbye to the idea of the Green Arrow altogether. The second-to-last episode of Arrow will be a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries, a new spin-off that will begin airing in fall 2020.

The story will pick up with the next generation of the Smoak/Queen family. Mia Queen, who is the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, took up the Green Arrow name and responsibilities after the death of her father in the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Now, Mia, who is portrayed by Kat McNamara, will lead the cast of the new show, beginning with the backdoor pilot.

When Will Green Arrow and the Canaries Air?

Arrow S08 E09 Trailer | 'Green Arrow & The Canaries' | Rotten Tomatoes TVCheck out the new Arrow Season 8 Episode 9 Trailer! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Learn more about this show on Rotten Tomatoes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/arrow/s08?cmp=RTTV_YouTube_Desc Want to be notified of all the latest TV shows? Subscribe to the channel and click the bell icon to stay up to date. US Air Date: January 21, 2020 Starring: Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey Network: The CW Synopsis: It's the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel and Dinah suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can't help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city. What to Watch Next: ► Top TV Dramas: http://bit.ly/2HSMnOs ► Most Anticipated Shows: http://bit.ly/2GQb8cq ► TV Shows by Channel & Streaming Platform: http://bit.ly/2GKXHuv More Rotten Tomatoes: ► Subscribe to ROTTEN TOMATOES TV: http://bit.ly/2qTF6ZY ► Subscribe to the ROTTEN TOMATOES NEWSLETTER: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/newsletter?cmp=RTYT_YouTube_Desc ► Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2mpschF ► Like us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2COySMI ► Follow us on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2FlxGC6 Rotten Tomatoes TV delivers Fresh TV at a click! Subscribe now for the best trailers, clips, sneak peeks, and binge guides for shows you love and the upcoming series and TV movies that should be on your radar. 2020-01-15T18:44:07.000Z

Green Arrow and The Canaries will have the backdoor pilot tonight, January 21, 2020, but the show won’t pick up right from there. Instead, the show will begin airing in the fall of 2020 if the pilot is a success. It’s important to note that CW has not yet ordered more episodes after the initial backdoor pilot.

Along with CW’s other new show, Superman & Lois, it would kick off the first season in the fall. The show will join CW’s existing lineup of Arrowverse shows, which will include Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.

Who Has Been Cast for the Show?

The released cast for Green Arrow and the Canaries includes Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake (a.k.a. Black Canary), and Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance (another Black Canary). The two latter heroes will be from the 2020 timeline, but the show will take place in the 2040 timeline that Mia calls home.

Other characters coming along for the show is J.J. Diggle, son of John Diggle, who is portrayed by Charlie Barnett. One new character that is set for the show is Bianca Bertinelli; she will be played by actress Raigan Harris. It’s likely that Bianca will be somehow related to Helena Bertinelli, the original Huntress, as they share a last name and Helena appeared in a few seasons of Arrow.

It’s also possible that Mia’s half-brother William will return to the cast. They’ll likely need someone to play the role of ‘guy in the chair,’ and William is no stranger to that, especially since he has a dad who was already a superhero.

What Do We Know About the Plot?

As far as we can tell, Green Arrow and the Canaries will be set in 2040. The 2040 the show will take place in is not the same as the 2040 we’ve been used to seeing in the Arrowverse up until this point, though. The post-Crisis timeline has Mia living her dream life and having everything she could have ever wanted.

Since everyone knows that Oliver Queen was a hero in the new post-Crisis world, Mia is living as a socialite in Star City. It’s likely that she didn’t go through the same type of childhood we’ve already seen, since there would have been less reason for Felicity to hide her from the world in the new timeline.

The synopsis for the backdoor pilot goes into more detail:

“It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel, and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.”

It’s unclear how exactly things will unfold. Since Mia went back to her time before the events of Crisis were completely played out, she should not be able to remember what happened during the event. It seems like the show will find its way around this, though, since both Laurel and Dinah had their memory restored by Martian Manhunter before the crossover ended and the trailer specifically shows Mia saying she remembers everything.

According to Hypable, Mia does get her memories back, but she doesn’t want to give up on the current life she has in Star City, and the internal struggle between the two lives will be a focus of the pilot.

In an interview with Hypable, Harkavy reassured fans that the new show is not intended to be a carbon-copy of Arrow, or really even a replacement of the show.

“I would say that in no way is Green Arrow and the Canaries replacing or trying to replace Oliver or Arrow,” she said. “He is the inspiration for the show. His story is a part of this story, but it’s not, there’s no competition between the two.”

She goes on to say that if people love beloved, classic characters and Arrow that they will probably also love Green Arrow and the Canaries.

The backdoor pilot episode for Green Arrow and the Canaries airs Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW as the second-to-laste episode of Arrow. Next week’s episode will be the series finale of Arrow.

READ NEXT: ‘Batwoman’: How [SPOILER] is Alive Following Crisis on Infinite Earths